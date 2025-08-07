Nightspots in Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, Upper Circular Road can apply to extend liquor trading hours in trial
From Aug 18, licensed bars, pubs and clubs in the three areas can apply to extend their alcohol trading hours to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.
SINGAPORE: The window for selling alcohol in some nightlife stretches along the Singapore River will be extended by an hour on two days, in a year-long trial starting Aug 18.
Liquor licensees in the Boat Quay, Upper Circular Road and Clarke Quay areas can apply to the police to extend their trading hours to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.
This applies to pubs, bars, nightclubs and restaurant hybrids, said the trade and industry, national development and home affairs ministries in a joint press release on Thursday (Aug 7).
Liquor trading hours at such licensed spots currently end at 3am on weekdays and Saturdays. It ends at 4am on Sundays and public holidays.
LAW AND ORDER
The police, Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority have since December 2009 introduced various measures in the Boat Quay historic district and Upper Circular Road area to "address law and order concerns" and keep the area safe and attractive to locals and overseas visitors, the ministries said in the press release.
"The law-and-order situation at Boat Quay has remained stable over the last few years," they noted.
New rules introduced in 2013 meant that bars and clubs could no longer sell liquor until 6am.
In 2018, a trial for alcohol sales until 4am on Saturdays was introduced in Clarke Quay. However, it ended after four months, after the police found that certain public order crimes had increased.
NEW BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS
On Thursday, the ministries also announced that as part of the one-year pilot to revitalise the areas, applications to set up new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay Waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street, will be considered.
"Approved proposals for new nightlife uses in the applicable areas as mentioned above may be granted temporary permission for up to three years during the pilot," they said.
They added that the Singapore River One group will assist with security patrols in these areas.
Another part of the revitalisation plan is the regular evening closure of Circular Road on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as the eve of public holidays, for events and pedestrian-friendly activities.
The initiatives announced on Thursday are “in line with ongoing efforts to enhance vibrancy and provide opportunities for businesses in the city centre”, said the ministries.
“This initiative is part of the government's wider efforts … to review regulations and reduce compliance burdens for businesses,” they added.
However, even as the government relaxes its regulatory stance in these areas, the safety and security of visitors remains a priority, noted the ministries.
“The government will work with local stakeholders to ensure that they take more responsibility for the law-and-order situation there, including stepping up private security deployments and infrastructural security measures,” they said.
“The respective agencies will also work with local stakeholders to ensure responsible management of the nightlife spaces and public areas at these locations.”