Nightspots in Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, Upper Circular Road can apply to extend liquor trading hours in trial

LAW AND ORDER

The police, Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority have since December 2009 introduced various measures in the Boat Quay historic district and Upper Circular Road area to "address law and order concerns" and keep the area safe and attractive to locals and overseas visitors, the ministries said in the press release.

"The law-and-order situation at Boat Quay has remained stable over the last few years," they noted.

New rules introduced in 2013 meant that bars and clubs could no longer sell liquor until 6am.

In 2018, a trial for alcohol sales until 4am on Saturdays was introduced in Clarke Quay. However, it ended after four months, after the police found that certain public order crimes had increased.

NEW BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS

On Thursday, the ministries also announced that as part of the one-year pilot to revitalise the areas, applications to set up new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay Waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street, will be considered.

"Approved proposals for new nightlife uses in the applicable areas as mentioned above may be granted temporary permission for up to three years during the pilot," they said.

They added that the Singapore River One group will assist with security patrols in these areas.

Another part of the revitalisation plan is the regular evening closure of Circular Road on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as the eve of public holidays, for events and pedestrian-friendly activities.