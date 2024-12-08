Logo
Singapore

Nine people taken to hospital after two buses collide along Upper Thomson Road
Nine people taken to hospital after two buses collide along Upper Thomson Road

Nine people were taken to hospital after an accident along Upper Thomson Road on Dec 8, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/Bing Callao-Loh)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

08 Dec 2024 06:06PM
SINGAPORE: Nine people were taken to hospital after an accident along Upper Thomson Road on Sunday (Dec 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Upper Thomson Road at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

They took nine people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Another two were assessed for minor injuries but both declined to be taken to the hospital.

In a post circulating on social media, multiple SCDF and police vehicles are seen at the site of the accident, which apparently involved two buses colliding.

The two buses are seen stalled and in a close-up picture, a bus believed to be from Tower Transit had its windshield damaged.

The other bus - a SBS Transit vehicle - had damage to its rear.

CNA has contacted the police, Tower Transit and SBS Transit for more information.

If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.

Source: CNA/fh(mp)

