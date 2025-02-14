Nominated MPs Raj Joshua Thomas, Syed Harun Alhabsyi resign, fuelling speculation they could contest in GE2025

SINGAPORE: Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP) Raj Joshua Thomas and Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi resigned on Friday (Feb 14), fuelling speculation that they could contest in the upcoming General Election.

Mr Thomas said in a Facebook post that he was grateful for the privilege and honour to have served as an NMP over two terms.

In his letter to Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, the lawyer said that he remains dedicated to serving Singapore and Singaporeans to the best of his abilities.

“I am contemplating doing so in a different way, in which it would be appropriate for me to resign as an NMP at this time,” he wrote.

Mr Seah confirmed with CNA that he received resignation notes from both Mr Thomas and Dr Syed Harun at around noon on Friday, but he did not comment on the reasons for their resignations.

"What I can say is that they both told me they enjoyed and found their stint as NMP very meaningful," Mr Seah said.

Mr Thomas is a second-time NMP. He is currently a managing partner at Tang Thomas LLC. He is also the president of the Security Association of Singapore and a board member of Workforce Singapore.

Dr Syed Harun, a first-time NMP, is a consultant psychiatrist and medical director of The Starfish Clinic, which specialises in psychiatry and mental wellness.

He was formerly in the Singapore Armed Forces, a visiting consultant psychiatrist at the Institute of Mental Health and an adjunct lecturer and clinical tutor with the Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine.