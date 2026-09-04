No evidence of formaldehyde contamination in tested cabbages from China: SFA

SINGAPORE: Tests on cabbages and other vegetables imported from China found no evidence of formaldehyde contamination, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Sep 4).

"The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has tested imports of cabbages and other vegetables from China, as part of our stepped-up surveillance following reports of cabbages from Hebei, China, being treated with formalin (a formaldehyde solution)," said the agency in response to CNA queries.

SFA said its test results found no evidence of formalin contamination in the produce tested.

China last month carried out nationwide inspections of perishable vegetables after authorities in Hebei province confirmed that formaldehyde - a known carcinogen - had been illegally used to preserve cabbages during transportation.

The scandal emerged when a Chinese environmental blogger, known by his handle Qige, posted a video on Douyin, claiming that some workers in Tunken township in Hebei’s Kangbao county had dipped cabbages in an alleged formaldehyde solution before loading them for transportation.