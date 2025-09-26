Singapore says no established link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism
The statement by the Health Sciences Authority comes after US President Donald Trump recently advised pregnant women against taking the common painkiller.
SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (Sep 26) there is “currently no robust scientific evidence” between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism in children, despite recent assertions made by US President Donald Trump.
In a Monday news conference at the White House, Mr Trump advised pregnant women not to use the painkiller Tylenol, which contains acetaminophen, or paracetamol, as a primary ingredient.
Medical groups, citing numerous studies, have said that paracetamol plays a safe role in the well-being of pregnant women.
On Friday, HSA, the regulator of health products in Singapore, echoed those calls.
“Paracetamol has been used worldwide for decades to manage pain and fever, including in pregnant women,” said HSA. “It remains the recommended treatment for pain or fever in pregnant women when used as directed.”
“There is no conclusive scientific evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.”
The health authority said that while some studies described an association between paracetamol and neurological conditions such as autism, “a causal relationship has not been established”.
Many other studies also found no such association, it added.
HSA said it has a post-market surveillance programme to monitor the safety of medicines used in Singapore.
It has so far not detected any safety concerns of paracetamol use during pregnancy causing autism or other neurological issues in children.
In his remarks on Monday, Mr Trump said pregnant women should "tough it out" and that only an "extremely high fever" would justify taking the over-the-counter medicine.
But HSA said that paracetamol can be used for reducing pain or fever during pregnancy if clinically needed. “Untreated fever or pain during pregnancy can pose risks to the unborn child,” the authority said.
Paracetamol should be used according to labelled instructions or as prescribed by healthcare professionals, it added. “Generally, it should be used at the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration needed.”
HSA will continue to monitor relevant scientific evidence, safety signals and international developments in paracetamol use.
Healthcare professionals and members of the public will be informed if any significant safety risks are detected with medicines, it added.