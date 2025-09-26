Singapore says no established link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (Sep 26) there is “currently no robust scientific evidence” between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism in children, despite recent assertions made by US President Donald Trump.

In a Monday news conference at the White House, Mr Trump advised pregnant women not to use the painkiller Tylenol, which contains acetaminophen, or paracetamol, as a primary ingredient.

Medical groups, citing numerous studies, have said that paracetamol plays a safe role in the well-being of pregnant women.

On Friday, HSA, the regulator of health products in Singapore, echoed those calls.

“Paracetamol has been used worldwide for decades to manage pain and fever, including in pregnant women,” said HSA. “It remains the recommended treatment for pain or fever in pregnant women when used as directed.”

“There is no conclusive scientific evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.”

The health authority said that while some studies described an association between paracetamol and neurological conditions such as autism, “a causal relationship has not been established”.

Many other studies also found no such association, it added.

HSA said it has a post-market surveillance programme to monitor the safety of medicines used in Singapore.



It has so far not detected any safety concerns of paracetamol use during pregnancy causing autism or other neurological issues in children.