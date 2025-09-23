Is Tylenol safe to take during pregnancy?

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 22) drew links between autism and women taking pain medication Tylenol while pregnant.

Tylenol, the widely used over-the-counter medication that is sold generically as acetaminophen in the US and as paracetamol in the United Kingdom, has been studied for potential links to the condition.

However, medical societies have cited data from numerous studies showing that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, plays a safe role in the well-being of pregnant women.

Here’s what you need to know about what research has shown about the popular painkiller and the guidelines on taking it for pregnant women.

What does the research say about acetaminophen use during pregnancy?

There is no firm evidence of a link between the use of the drug and autism. Recent studies have yielded conflicting conclusions on whether its use during pregnancy might create risks for a developing fetus.

A 2024 study of nearly 2.5 million children in Sweden found no causal link between in utero exposure to acetaminophen and neurodevelopmental disorders like autism spectrum disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

A 2025 review of 46 earlier studies did suggest a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of these conditions, but the researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Harvard University and others said the study does not prove the drug caused the outcomes.

They advised that pregnant women should continue to use acetaminophen as needed, at the lowest possible dose and for the shortest possible period.

Large 2025 studies from Europe and Japan have suggested that what might appear to be small associations between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders might actually be due to confounders.

This refers to other underlying factors - such as environmental conditions, parents' health and genetics, other medications the mothers may have been taking and illness.

In a letter to physicians on the topic, the US Food and Drug Administration was more muted than Trump, stating that "a causal relationship has not been established" and that scientific debate was ongoing.

Britain's health regulator said on Monday it is safe to use the pain relief treatment paracetamol and that there is no evidence of it causing autism in children.