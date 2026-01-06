NMP appointee Haresh Singaraju says he is no longer a PAP member after party shirt photo surfaces

SINGAPORE: Dr Haresh Singaraju, one of nine individuals set to be appointed as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs), has clarified that he is no longer affiliated with any political party after a photograph surfaced of him wearing a shirt with the People’s Action Party (PAP) logo.

The family physician at National University Polyclinics initially told the South China Morning Post on Monday (Jan 5) that he was formerly a PAP member and that the 2023 photograph was taken at a People's Association event.

However, following a query from CNA, Dr Haresh issued a correction on Instagram on Tuesday.

“In my response to SCMP, I had incorrectly referred to this as a People’s Association activity. The activity did not involve the PA,” he wrote, adding that he is "now not a member of any party”.

Dr Haresh said that the image was captured at a party activity where he had previously volunteered. The post, which had circulated as a screenshot online, has since been removed from his account.

He said the deletion was "part of a clean up of the Instagram account, to protect the identities of individuals in the pictures as I made my account public".

CNA has contacted the PAP for comment.