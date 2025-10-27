NoonTalk Media defends business strategy after auditor raises concerns about losses

SINGAPORE: Media entertainment company NoonTalk Media on Monday (Oct 27) defended its business strategy after an independent auditor flagged concerns about its financial performance and ability to sustain operations.

NoonTalk Media, led by former DJ Dasmond Koh, incurred a net loss of S$1.8 million (US$1.39 million) and net operating cash outflows of S$0.9 million for its 2025 financial year, which ended on Jun 30.

This is the third consecutive year that NoonTalk Media has failed to make a profit since listing in 2022.

Its accumulated losses had reached S$9.16 million as of Jun 30.

According to the auditor's report on Oct 16, the financial numbers "indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern".

This prompted the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS, to raise questions about NoonTalk Media's plans to achieve profitability, its cost structure, as well as how the board exercises its oversight duties.

PLANS TO BECOME PROFITABLE

Addressing the questions from SIAS, NoonTalk Media pointed to projects such as the Golden Singa Awards, an international event in December that recognises outstanding achievements for Chinese-language films.

“The Golden Singa Awards will be an international yearly event that will ensure a steady cash flow for the Group as it develops,” it said in a statement on the Singapore Exchange.

It added that the event is expected to contribute to the company’s financial performance over the medium term rather than immediate profit.

NoonTalk Media also highlighted micro-drama and other collaborative projects as part of its growth strategy.

Micro-drama episodes last around one to two minutes each, and are designed specifically for mobile viewing. It is a form of content that has taken the Chinese market by storm in recent years.

“While the micro-drama ecosystem is more developed in regional markets such as China, with billion-dollar revenues projected for 2025, Singapore’s micro-drama industry remains in its early stages but is showing promising growth since early 2025,” said the company.

“NoonTalk Media’s extensive artiste network and comprehensive in-house production capabilities distinguish itself from smaller independent studios, enabling more cost-effective and scalable development.”

Founded by Mr Koh in 2011, NoonTalk Media specialises in artiste and talent management, multimedia production and events.

The company said it has developed a slate of micro-drama productions in collaboration with strategic partners, with launches planned within the current financial year.