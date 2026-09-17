North-South Corridor delayed by two years, will open in phases from 2029

SINGAPORE: The opening of the North-South Corridor has been delayed by two years due to unexpectedly challenging ground conditions, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Sep 17).

The viaduct section, from Admiralty Road West to Lentor Avenue, is now expected to open in phases from 2029, instead of 2027 as previously announced.

The tunnel section, from Lentor Avenue to East Coast Parkway (ECP), is now expected to open in phases from 2031, instead of 2029.

Commuters and motorists along the corridor can expect travel conditions to improve as major structural works are completed, LTA said. Roads, footpaths and other adjacent areas occupied by construction will be progressively reinstated for public use from 2028.

For more technically challenging stretches, such as around Thomson Road near the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) interchange where major tunnel works remain ongoing, reinstatement is expected to take place from 2030, it said.

LTA added that it will continue to review progress and restore affected areas for public use as soon as it is safe and practicable to do so.

“This means that as works are completed, construction disamenities can be reduced when spaces along the corridor are progressively reinstated ahead of the North-South Corridor's opening,” it said.

The agency said earlier this month that construction was entering its “most technically demanding” phase.

Spanning more than 20km, the corridor is a multi-modal transport link designed to improve connectivity between the northern region and the city, serving towns such as Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Novena and Rochor while relieving traffic along Singapore’s north-south transport axis.

The project comprises two major structures: an 8.8km elevated viaduct and a 12.3km underground tunnel section.

Construction has been ongoing since 2018 and LTA previously said the corridor would open in stages from 2027.