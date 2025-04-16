Platform door falls onto track at Braddell MRT station, causing delays on the North-South Line

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling on the North-South Line at around noon on Wednesday (Apr 16) were advised to add 15 minutes to their travel time after a platform screen door at Braddell MRT station fell onto the track.

The door had fallen onto the north-bound track of the line at around 11.15am, SMRT said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

It added that it had cordoned off the affected platform as a safety precaution. "Our staff responded immediately on-site, and traction power was turned off to facilitate recovery efforts."

While train services were still operating in both directions on the North-South Line, commuters were told to expect an additional 15 minutes of travel time. Shuttle train services were also provided between Bishan and Toa Payoh in both directions.

In addition, free regular bus services were available between Toa Payoh and Bishan towards Jurong East.

In an update at 12.40pm, SMRT said that normal train services had resumed and free bus services ceased, after its staff and engineers worked to resolve the issue.