147 North View Primary School students affected by gastroenteritis symptoms since Jan 13; most have recovered

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating 147 cases of gastroenteritis involving North View Primary School students.

The affected students across different levels were reported to have symptoms since Jan 13, with most having recovered as of Jan 18, said the school, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a joint statement responding to CNA queries on Monday (Jan 19).

One student was hospitalised on Jan 17 and was discharged the next day in stable condition, they added.

The school, which is located at 210 Yishun Ave 6, has been in touch with affected students and their parents, and will continue to monitor the students’ well-being.

North View Primary School is also working closely with SFA and CDA to investigate the incident. The school is not among the 13 schools that adopted the new central kitchen model earlier this month.

The school has since taken additional precautionary measures, including cleaning and sanitising all classrooms and common areas, such as the canteen, and minimising whole-school gatherings, the agencies said.

“Students have also been reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to rest at home if they are unwell.”

This is the second major gastroenteritis incident to hit a primary school over the past week.

Authorities are separately investigating 60 cases of gastroenteritis involving students from River Valley Primary School, with the affected students having reported symptoms since Jan 14.

River Valley Primary School is under the new central kitchen meal model and its canteen is operated by caterer Gourmetz.