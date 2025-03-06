NRIC unmasking saga: Deal fairly with public officers involved, 'don't go in with a big bazooka', says Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE: Public service officers who were involved in last year’s Bizfile incident should be dealt with fairly despite the public nature of the issue, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in parliament on Thursday (Mar 6).

He was responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MP) after making a ministerial statement about full National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers being displayed in search results on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's (ACRA) Bizfile portal last December.

A review panel tasked to look into the incident released its report on Monday and said it found no "deliberate wrongdoing or wilful inaction" by government officers involved. But it flagged a "confluence" of six shortcomings that led to the incident.

MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast) and MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-MacPherson) asked about whether the penalties could lead to public officers being overly cautious and about striking a balance so that staff can still make calculated risks.

Ms Tan said there needs to be a balance between proper handling of personal data by government agencies, and being too afraid to move forward because of the incident.

“What will be done across government to help our officers really move forward and be able to make that right judgement call?” she asked.

In response, Mr Teo said there is always a possibility that people become overly careful, and that is why it is important to identify shortcomings clearly.

“Don’t go in with a big bazooka and flatten everybody,” he said, adding that individuals who are responsible have to be held accountable, but in a way that is well balanced and fair.

“This is the approach that we take and which we will continue to do,” he said.

Ms Tin said a balance needs to be struck between disciplining officers to strengthen public trust and encouraging officers to take calculated risks when necessary.

“From the report, I feel a bit worried that are we going to hammer them too much, because that may not be sending the right signal to the broader public service,” she said.

Mr Teo, in his reply, reiterated the need to deal with officers fairly and in accordance with the public sector’s disciplinary processes so that the public service “will continue to do all the things that they need to do … including taking calculated risks”.

“We should not come down like a ton of bricks on officers on issues like these, even if they have become public and have caused public anxiety,” said the senior minister.