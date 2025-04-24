FairPrice marks May Day with 50-cent coffee or tea, 50% off essentials for members

SINGAPORE: NTUC Union and Link members will once again be able to enjoy 50-cent hot coffee or tea at 70 Kopitiam outlets islandwide from May 1 to May 31, FairPrice Group announced in a statement on Thursday (Apr 24).

The promotion, in partnership with Kopitiam, is being offered as part of the group's May Day and SG60 celebration this year.

To buy the 50-cent beverages, members will have to present their physical silver NTUC Union card or use an e-voucher and make payment via the FairPrice app at checkout.

From Thursday, members can also get 50 per cent off a new essential item every Thursday for four weeks, both in-store and online. However, a member may only buy two units per item on each day.

To enjoy the discount, customers will need to either show their physical Link Rewards or NTUC Union card at the checkout or pay via the FairPrice app.

FairPrice Group said it has pledged over S$5 million (US$3.8 million) worth of savings this year – the largest amount it has committed for its annual May Day campaign.

Customers can further enhance their savings by combining the May Day discounts with FairPrice's regular weekly discounts for seniors, those from the Merdeka or Pioneer generation, and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue or Orange cardholders, the group said.

FairPrice Group added that it has launched several SG60 initiatives this year, including discounts on its house brand products and return vouchers to supplement the government’s Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.