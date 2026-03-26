NEA to commission three studies on nuclear safety and environmental impact

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) will commission three studies on nuclear safety and the environmental impact of such power facilities, as Singapore continues to assess the potential use of nuclear energy.

The studies will examine international safety standards and regulatory frameworks, as well as environmental considerations tied to nuclear power facilities, including how to safeguard public health and prevent accidents.

"These studies will complement the ongoing study commissioned by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) to evaluate the safety performance and technical feasibility of advanced nuclear energy technologies," NEA said in a media release on Thursday (Mar 26).

Singapore has said it has not made any decision on deploying nuclear energy, but is closely monitoring global developments and strengthening its expertise in the field.

The studies commissioned by NEA will cover three key areas: Safety standards adopted by international organisations and national regulators, including how to design and operate reactors safely, what safety systems are needed and how to prevent accidents; regulatory frameworks for nuclear facilities; and environmental considerations for the potential deployment of nuclear energy in Singapore and the region.

NEA said it has been developing Singapore’s nuclear safety capabilities through close partnerships with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and established regulatory bodies in other countries such as Finland, France and the United States, as well as regional neighbours.

"NEA’s Nuclear Safety Advisory Panel, comprising experts in nuclear and related scientific fields, provides independent advice on nuclear safety, security and safeguards," the agency added.

"These capabilities will also allow us to contribute to strengthen regional discussion on nuclear, to better prepare for a region with nuclear power plants.

"The studies will also support our preparations in the event that countries in our region decide to deploy nuclear power," NEA said.