Unauthorised NUS, NTU campus tours found on third-party platform
A student who conducts these tours says he earns about S$40 an hour, more than what official student ambassadors make.
SINGAPORE: Campus tours at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are being sold online without the schools' authorisation, CNA has found.
The tours were listed on third-party booking platform GetYourGuide, with prices ranging from S$63 to S$300 (US$50 to US$235) per head.
Both universities said they had no involvement with the listings when contacted by CNA.
"These operators are not part of NTU's official campus tour programme and are not authorised to conduct tours on behalf of the university," said an NTU spokesperson.
“NTU does not position or market its campus as a tourist destination, nor does it work with any operator to conduct such tours.
"Only authorised campus tours conducted under the University's official programme are recognised by NTU," the spokesperson said, adding that the school is "reviewing our options to address these unauthorised listings".
An NUS spokesperson said the university "does not engage, authorise or endorse any third-party tour operators", and advised visitors to refer to the NUS Visitor Centre website when planning a visit or engaging guides.
While NUS did not say if it would take action against the listings, it posted a warning on its WeChat page after CNA's query.
The Mandarin-language post, put up on Aug 1, said unauthorised guided tours are strictly prohibited on campus and that it will take action against those who lead them, including referring them to law enforcement agencies.
"If you see campus tour advertisements on third-party online platforms and plan to book or pay for a tour, please ensure that the tour is authorised by the university," it wrote. "Unauthorised campus tours will be stopped on the spot and reported to the relevant authorities."
SIDE INCOME FOR STUDENTS
CNA joined one such tour at NTU earlier this month. Participants gathered at a meeting point on campus before setting off on foot.
The two-hour tour, which cost about S$154, took in landmarks including the UOB Innovation Hub, formerly known as the Hive, and the Nanyang University Arch.
The group also visited a lecture hall, auditorium, tutorial room and the residential halls.
During the walk, the guide tried the door of one tutorial room, but found it locked. Later, he tried another, which turned out to be unlocked, and led the group in for a peek.
Spaces requiring student or staff cards to access, such as the Lee Wee Nam Library, were viewed from outside.
NTU said it has about 40 student ambassadors conducting guided campus tours, but the guide on this tour, a PhD student from China, told CNA he was not an official student ambassador and that his tour was not part of any approved programme.
He was introduced to the gig by a senior schoolmate and has been conducting tours for a month. He leads up to four sessions a week, each typically with around five participants, earning about S$40 an hour.
That is more than official student ambassadors make, he said. NTU's student ambassadors are paid according to the school’s Work Study Scheme, which pays between S$9 and S$15 an hour.
His senior informs him of the date and time for each session and pays him his cut afterwards, though he is unsure how the tour arrangement originated.
"It's quite common for students to do this actually," he said in Mandarin, adding that local students also conduct such tours.
He said the unofficial tours fill a gap, since NTU does not offer daily tours like NUS does, despite regular interest from visitors.
“It also lets us earn some money on the side. As a PHD student, it helps a bit in paying for rent. It is also convenient as it is right on campus and in a familiar environment,” he said.
LICENCES AND APPROVALS
NUS said that under visitor management measures introduced two years ago, only licensed student docents and ambassadors may conduct campus tours.
Students found marketing or conducting tours without a licence face disciplinary action, the university spokesperson said.
Guides licensed by the Singapore Tourism Board may also conduct tours on campus during off-peak travel seasons, the spokesperson said, adding that anyone found marketing or conducting unlicensed tours would be dealt with by campus security and reported to the authorities.
NTU said it requires travel agencies planning campus tours to obtain prior approval, and that visitors must comply with campus rules, including designated no-stopping zones and staying within public areas.
CNA contacted the two tour operators on GetYourGuide – EliteStormUK and Trip2EU – which together accounted for all five tour listings found for the two universities.
English firm EliteStormUK, which has two listings for the universities, did not answer queries about its affiliation with them or its pricing. But staff said the firm is "newly founded" and still "working out our operational model".
NUS itself offers hour-long tours on two routes at S$50 per head. Private tour groups visiting the NTU campus are charged around S$719 per bus, with all tours to be completed within an hour, according to earlier media reports.
Chinese firm Trip2EU said it launched the Singapore campus tours last summer, describing NUS and NTU as "aspirational destinations" for Asian families due to their world rankings.
It receives around 100 to 200 participants a month, with booking volumes tied to school holidays and demand growing steadily since launch.
Most customers are tourists and parents travelling with children, mainly from China, Malaysia, Singapore and elsewhere in Southeast Asia. The firm said it listed on GetYourGuide to reach European and North American markets, where the platform has a strong user base.
It told CNA that its tour guides are “university-certified student representatives who have undergone professional training”, offering tour participants an authentic perspective of campus life.
Trip2EU did not respond to questions about its affiliation with the universities or its pricing.
“A large share of the demand comes from parents who hope their children may study at these universities in the future – they want to visit in advance, walk the campus and let their children experience the academic and cultural atmosphere firsthand,” said the firm.