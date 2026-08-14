Unauthorised NUS, NTU campus tours found on third-party platform

SINGAPORE: Campus tours at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are being sold online without the schools' authorisation, CNA has found.

The tours were listed on third-party booking platform GetYourGuide, with prices ranging from S$63 to S$300 (US$50 to US$235) per head.

Both universities said they had no involvement with the listings when contacted by CNA.

"These operators are not part of NTU's official campus tour programme and are not authorised to conduct tours on behalf of the university," said an NTU spokesperson.

“NTU does not position or market its campus as a tourist destination, nor does it work with any operator to conduct such tours.

"Only authorised campus tours conducted under the University's official programme are recognised by NTU," the spokesperson said, adding that the school is "reviewing our options to address these unauthorised listings".

An NUS spokesperson said the university "does not engage, authorise or endorse any third-party tour operators", and advised visitors to refer to the NUS Visitor Centre website when planning a visit or engaging guides.

While NUS did not say if it would take action against the listings, it posted a warning on its WeChat page after CNA's query.

The Mandarin-language post, put up on Aug 1, said unauthorised guided tours are strictly prohibited on campus and that it will take action against those who lead them, including referring them to law enforcement agencies.

"If you see campus tour advertisements on third-party online platforms and plan to book or pay for a tour, please ensure that the tour is authorised by the university," it wrote. "Unauthorised campus tours will be stopped on the spot and reported to the relevant authorities."

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CNA joined one such tour at NTU earlier this month. Participants gathered at a meeting point on campus before setting off on foot.

The two-hour tour, which cost about S$154, took in landmarks including the UOB Innovation Hub, formerly known as the Hive, and the Nanyang University Arch.