NUS student accused of deflating car tyres by inserting green bean into their valve stems

The bespectacled Chia appeared in court dressed in a green polo T-shirt. He was represented by lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu from Kertar & Sandhu.

No plea was taken from Chia.

Mr Singh also submitted an application for his client to travel to Perth to visit family from Dec 21, 2024, to Jan 12, 2025.

Mr Singh said that his client would be visiting his grandmother and his younger brother, who studies at a university there.

He added that the family trip had been planned months before the offence took place, with flight tickets having been bought in July 2024.

Chia would stay with his grandmother while in Australia, Mr Singh said.

The prosecution replied that there was no pressing need for travel but asked for additional bail if the court were to grant the application.

District Judge Wong Li Tein granted the application and imposed an additional S$10,000 (US$7,400) bail for Chia.

She also required Chia to furnish his complete travel itinerary to the case's investigating officer before departure and to remain contactable, among other conditions.

The judge adjourned the case to Jan 14, pending representations from Mr Singh.

CNA previously reported that police were alerted to this case at about 12.50pm on Nov 19, when a car owner discovered that the four tyres of her car had been deflated.

An image of what appeared to be one of the flyers mentioned in the previous charge was shared in Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

The flyer linked the deflation of the tyres to a movement that discourages the use of SUVs due to their negative effects on the environment.



An NUS spokesperson previously said that the university would take the necessary disciplinary action following court proceedings.

Chia's current charge of causing mischief carries a stiffer maximum penalty compared to his original charge.

The charge of causing annoyance to the public carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

The charge of committing mischief carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.