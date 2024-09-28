Logo
Singapore

OCBC mobile app, internet banking services disrupted for some users
OCBC mobile app, internet banking services disrupted for some users

An error message seen on the OCBC app. (Image: CNA reader)

28 Sep 2024 05:38PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2024 06:07PM)
SINGAPORE: Some users faced difficulties accessing OCBC's internet banking and mobile app services on Saturday (Sep 28) afternoon. 

A number of complaints were posted on the bank's Facebook page, with customers saying that the app and internet banking was "down" and they were unable to log in.

OCBC acknowledged in a Facebook reply at 5.03pm that some users were having difficulties viewing balances and transaction history in its app and internet banking.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working to restore this as soon as possible," the bank said.

PayNow, OCBC cards and ATM transactions are not impacted, it added and advised users to try logging in again at a later time.

Some OCBC users also experienced disruption to their internet and mobile banking services for several hours in September.

Source: CNA/sn

