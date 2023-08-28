OCBC reports outage for all its banking services due to 'network issues'

SINGAPORE: All OCBC banking services were down on Monday (Aug 28) due to "network issues", said the bank on its website.

The bank acknowledged the issues in a Facebook post at about 9.40am, saying that it is facing "technical problems with our systems impacting our banking channels", which include mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity and cards.

An announcement on OCBC's website said that all banking services were down.

"We are experiencing network issues at the moment. All of our banking services are down," said OCBC.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working to bring things back to normal."

Commenting on OCBC's Facebook post, some customers noted that their credit card payments were declined and that they were unable to withdraw cash.

One customer said in a comment in OCBC's Facebook post that her payment for an online doctor consultation could not go through.

Another said: "Have breakfast with a client, used credit card and then atm card to pay bills, all declined."

Several also said that it was embarrassing for them when their credit card transactions were declined.

OCBC said that customers can still visit its branches for urgent transactions.

CNA has reached out to OCBC for more information.