Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat send lawyers’ letters to man who alleged they condoned Su Haijin's illegal activities

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat have issued lawyers’ letters to a man known as “Rich Sng” on Facebook, alleging defamation over posts accusing them of corruption.

According to a joint statement released by their press secretaries, the man, whose real name is Sng Chia Huat, published two posts claiming that the ministers were aware that convicted money launderer Su Haijin had broken laws but chose to condone it.

He also accused that the ministers pretended not to know Su, were involved in or susceptible to corruption or bribery, and are part of a system that protects such criminals.

“These allegations are baseless and are false,” the joint statement read.

“As stated in an earlier joint statement, both ministers do not know Su Haijin personally, and did not have any contact with him before and after the dinners.”

The ministers have asked Sng to apologise, withdraw his false allegations and pay damages, which they will donate to charity.

If Sng does not do so by May 16, the ministers will have to sue him to clear their names against the false allegations, and uphold the clean and honest reputation of the government, the statement added.

Fujian gang member Su was one of the 10 people convicted in the billion-dollar money laundering case last year. The Cypriot national, was sentenced to 14 months' jail in April last year.

Last week, the ministers’ press secretaries said that pictures showing both of them at dinners where Su was present have been circulated online.

The statement had read: “As ministers, they meet a diverse range of people at various events and gatherings. They attended the dinners at the invitation of a friend, and Su happened to be there.

“Minister Ong recalls that months later, at another dinner, Su happened to be there too.”

It added that they do not know Su personally and “have had no contact or dealings with him before or since these occasions”.