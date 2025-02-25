POFMA orders for The Online Citizen, Twenty Two Thirty YouTube channel over false claims about 26 Ridout Road

SINGAPORE: The Online Citizen (TOC) has been ordered to carry a correction notice on an article published on its website on Feb 14 that made false statements about the rental of and works carried out at 26 Ridout Road.

As part of the order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), TOC is also required to carry similar correction notices on its Facebook and X posts that linked to the article, said the Ministry of Law on Tuesday (Feb 25).

A correction order was also issued to the YouTube account Twenty Two Thirty for a video posted on Feb 16 about 26 Ridout Road.

This is not the first time TOC has published false statements regarding the rental of black-and-white colonial bungalows at 26 and 31 Ridout Road.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam rents 26 Ridout Road while Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan rents 31 Ridout Road.

According to government fact-checking website Factually, TOC was previously issued a correction direction on Feb 18, 2024.

Despite this, TOC persists in making baseless assertions of impropriety by ministers, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and other public agencies, said Factually.

During a parliamentary debate on the matter in July 2023, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said both Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan did nothing wrong in their rental of the two Ridout Road state properties for personal use.

Investigations, including by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to the two ministers.

An investigation report by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean also found that both ministers conducted themselves properly in the rental transactions and took appropriate steps to avoid any conflict of interest.

DISTORTED FACTS, BASELESS ASSUMPTIONS

The article on Factually explains further why the assertions made by TOC and Twenty Two Thirty are false.

The publications paint a “false and misleading picture” about the rental of and works carried out at 26 Ridout Road and communicated multiple falsehoods, it said.

Factually laid out the falsehoods communicated by TOC and Twenty Two Thirty:

The SLA has given Mr Shanmugam assurances of an extension to the lease of 26 Ridout Road beyond its expiry in 2027

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) did not ensure that all their requisite approvals were obtained for the works carried out at 26 Ridout Road

Public funds have been used to pay for the earthworks at 26 Ridout Road carried out since 2024

“The publications have distorted the facts by making baseless assertions and omitted key facts which are publicly available,” said the website.

Factually stated that SLA did not assure Mr Shanmugam of a further extension beyond the expiry of the tenancy term in 2027.

Tenancies for residential state properties are granted for two or three-year terms, with a maximum initial agreement of renewal every three years up to a total of nine years.

SLA typically allows tenancy renewals upon the expiry of any tenancy term, subject to prevailing market conditions, unless the government has other plans for the site or the tenant has a poor track record.

The Factually article said 26 Ridout Road is subject to a tenancy agreement of renewal every three years up to a total of nine years, commencing in June 2018.

The tenancy was renewed for a third three-year term from June 2024 until June 2027 in line with SLA’s prevailing guidelines.

“There has not been any new undisclosed tenancy term, nor has SLA given any assurance to Minister Shanmugam of any extension beyond the expiry of the term in 2027,” it said, adding that the grant of a further renewal will depend on stated conditions.

“Further, during the tenancy, SLA generally allows tenants to carry out improvement works on their property.

“SLA would advise its tenants to consider the remaining timeframe when planning improvements. The decision on whether and when to undertake such works rests with the tenants.”