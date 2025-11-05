Singapore passes Bill to protect victims of deepfakes and doxxing; rejects WP amendments

TIME OF ESSENCE IN TACKLING ONLINE HARMS

MPs emphasised the need for speed when addressing online harms, as prolonged exposure compounds harm.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights) said the current reporting process for victims is confusing and daunting.

"Reporting to social media platforms often feels like a 'lucky draw' – you cannot be sure whether they will agree to remove the post or when they will do so, if they agree to do so," she said.

Ms Rahayu said some harms are so serious or urgent that they warrant “immediate intervention”. These include image-based child abuse, intimate image abuse and doxxing.

“We want to ensure that victims get the help they need as soon as possible. The OSC's response time and corresponding compliance timeline to a direction will likely be shorter for more severe harms. Practically, some cases may be more easily resolved than others,” she said.

For instance, it may be easier to determine if intimate image abuse is present, compared to a report on online harassment, which will require more time to study the details and understand the nature of the case, said Ms Rahayu.

CONCERNS OVER NEW COMMISSION

Several MPs asked about OSC's staffing and resources, and the expertise it would have.

Ms Valerie Lee (PAP-Pasir Ris-Changi) asked if the OSC will also play an educational role, promoting public awareness of online safety and guiding victims to seek help.

"Given its wide-ranging powers over privacy, speech and accountability, public confidence in its competence and neutrality is essential," said Ms Lee.

In response, Ms Rahayu told the House that “we all want the OSC to succeed”.



“In this vein, I ask members to give OSC the time and space to stand up what we all agree are new and novel functions, so that it can progressively build its muscles to help victims,” she said.



Questions were also raised about the independence of the commissioner of the OSC, who will be appointed by the Minister for Digital Development and Information.

WP NCMP Eileen Chong raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest, as the commissioner may have to judge content involving political office holders.

"For the commission to become a trusted institution that endures, we need to ensure that it is structurally resilient against potential conflict of interest and/or abuse," she said.

Ms Rahayu said the appointed commissioner for online safety will be “someone of suitable seniority and experience”.

“We will also ensure that the OSC is appropriately staffed with individuals that have development experience and expertise and have a good understanding of our society and online norms, so as to address reports as they come in,” she said.

She added that OSC officers will be trained in communications and victim management to ensure cases are handled sensitively. They will also refer victims to community partners if they need further support beyond the mitigation of an online harm.

The initial caseload of the OSC is estimated to be high based on various factors, including the caseload of a similar agency in Australia – the eSafety Commissioner – adjusted for Singapore's population, said Ms Rahayu. The internet usage practices of Singaporeans, such as the time spent online, were also considered.

“Depending on the volume of the cases, we will calibrate and reallocate resources as necessary to resource and size the OSC adequately,” she said.

Mrs Teo said the OSC will need "clear guidelines, adequate oversight and accountability mechanisms", so that all parties – victims, alleged perpetrators, online platforms and administrators – know that its assessments are based on objective criteria.

“It should not be seen to be taking the side of one party over another. This is important whether or not political personalities are involved,” she said.