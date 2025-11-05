Singapore passes Bill to protect victims of deepfakes and doxxing; rejects WP amendments
Victims of online harms will be able to file reports to a new Online Safety Commission, which can reveal the identities of perpetrators to their victims.
SINGAPORE: Parliament passed a new law on Wednesday (Nov 5) to protect victims of online harms like deepfakes, doxxing and sexual harassment, with support from both sides of the House.
The Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act establishes a new Online Safety Commission (OSC) with powers to force platforms to remove harmful content and unmask anonymous perpetrators. The agency will also administer a statutory reporting mechanism for victims to seek redress when platforms fail to act.
All MPs present voted in favour of the Bill.
The Workers’ Party (WP) supported the legislation but saw its proposed amendments rejected. These included adding a judicial appeal route beyond the OSC, which the government said would slow the process of relief for victims.
Law Minister Edwin Tong said the eight-hour debate – which saw two other political office holders and 23 MPs and Non-Constituency MPs rising to speak – had thoughtful contributions and good suggestions from both sides of the House.
“Even if we are not able to take them on board today, I think they will be relevant for a future iteration of this Bill,” he said.
Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo added: “It will take time, and things may not work perfectly at first, but step by step, we will get it right.”
HOW THE OSC WILL WORK
When the OSC launches in the first half of 2026, victims can file reports if platforms fail to remove harmful content within 24 hours. The Commissioner of Online Safety can then issue directions to take down content, restrict perpetrators’ online accounts or allow victims to post replies.
The OSC can also obtain perpetrators' identifying information from platforms and disclose their identities to victims. Disclosure will initially be limited to enabling victims to bring a claim against the perpetrator, but this is intended to expand to other purposes like allowing victims to take safeguards against perpetrators.
The commission will initially prioritise five types of online harms: online harassment (including sexual harassment), doxxing, online stalking, intimate image abuse and image-based child abuse.
Its scope will progressively widen to cover 13 types of online harms such as inauthentic material abuse (including deepfakes), online instigation of disproportionate harm (including “cancel campaigns”) and non-consensual disclosure of private information.
Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam said the Bill complements existing laws with an expanded scope covering new types of online harms, allowing victims to seek quicker recourse.
WORKERS’ PARTY PROPOSES AMENDMENTS
WP raised concerns about due process and the scope of the OSC's powers.
Under the new law, eligible perpetrators can appeal to the OSC. If they disagree with the OSC’s decision, they get one chance to appeal to a minister-appointed appeal panel. They can seek judicial review in court after that.
Ms He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) proposed enabling appeals to the High Court on certain grounds.
"Our proposed appeal mechanism is not unlimited," said WP NCMP Andre Low. "It is confined to three grounds: a point of law; secondly, that the harmful activity did not occur; and thirdly, that compliance is not technically feasible.
"When the state exercises coercive powers, especially a power that could affect livelihoods, reputations and businesses, there must be a route to independent judicial appeal of cases," he added.
However, Mr Tong said this would slow the process and make it more complex and less accessible for victims, and add to the commission's case volume and administrative load.
“The OSC’s process is deliberately designed to be straightforward, fast and simple, and focused on stopping harm quickly, and hopefully not spending time arguing about it,” he said, adding that WP’s proposed amendments, though well-intentioned, would make things harder.
He also rejected WP's amendment to specify that "fair comment on a matter of public interest" is not online harassment.
"When you have statements that express an opinion, you’re free to do so, even if they may be an opinion on the law or on government policy. That alone, an opinion, is not something that would fall foul of the provisions of this Bill," he said.
Mr Low also said that the commissioner's powers should be constrained by institutional checks and balances, with the Bill amended to allow the commissioner to issue directions based on “reasonable grounds to believe” instead of “reason to suspect”.
Such a change ensures the commissioner’s powers are not used to chill legitimate speech, he added. "They prevent this Bill from inadvertently silencing criticism, investigative journalism or public interest disclosures."
Ms Rahayu said in response that "reason to suspect" is an established legal threshold that applies in other legislation, such as the Online Criminal Harms Act. The government, she said, has assessed that the threshold is "appropriate to meet the intent of ensuring that online harms can be stopped in a timely manner".
"Victims and recipients of OSC directions will be able to seek the OSC's reconsideration if they disagree with it, and appeal to an independent appeal committee thereafter," said Ms Rahayu.
In parliament on Wednesday (Nov 5), Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, Minister of State Rahayu Mahzam and Law Minister Edwin Tong responded to clarifications sought by Members of the House on the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Bill. The bill was passed without the amendments tabled by the Workers’ Party.
TIME OF ESSENCE IN TACKLING ONLINE HARMS
MPs emphasised the need for speed when addressing online harms, as prolonged exposure compounds harm.
Ms Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights) said the current reporting process for victims is confusing and daunting.
"Reporting to social media platforms often feels like a 'lucky draw' – you cannot be sure whether they will agree to remove the post or when they will do so, if they agree to do so," she said.
Ms Rahayu said some harms are so serious or urgent that they warrant “immediate intervention”. These include image-based child abuse, intimate image abuse and doxxing.
“We want to ensure that victims get the help they need as soon as possible. The OSC's response time and corresponding compliance timeline to a direction will likely be shorter for more severe harms. Practically, some cases may be more easily resolved than others,” she said.
For instance, it may be easier to determine if intimate image abuse is present, compared to a report on online harassment, which will require more time to study the details and understand the nature of the case, said Ms Rahayu.
CONCERNS OVER NEW COMMISSION
Several MPs asked about OSC's staffing and resources, and the expertise it would have.
Ms Valerie Lee (PAP-Pasir Ris-Changi) asked if the OSC will also play an educational role, promoting public awareness of online safety and guiding victims to seek help.
"Given its wide-ranging powers over privacy, speech and accountability, public confidence in its competence and neutrality is essential," said Ms Lee.
In response, Ms Rahayu told the House that “we all want the OSC to succeed”.
“In this vein, I ask members to give OSC the time and space to stand up what we all agree are new and novel functions, so that it can progressively build its muscles to help victims,” she said.
Questions were also raised about the independence of the commissioner of the OSC, who will be appointed by the Minister for Digital Development and Information.
WP NCMP Eileen Chong raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest, as the commissioner may have to judge content involving political office holders.
"For the commission to become a trusted institution that endures, we need to ensure that it is structurally resilient against potential conflict of interest and/or abuse," she said.
Ms Rahayu said the appointed commissioner for online safety will be “someone of suitable seniority and experience”.
“We will also ensure that the OSC is appropriately staffed with individuals that have development experience and expertise and have a good understanding of our society and online norms, so as to address reports as they come in,” she said.
She added that OSC officers will be trained in communications and victim management to ensure cases are handled sensitively. They will also refer victims to community partners if they need further support beyond the mitigation of an online harm.
The initial caseload of the OSC is estimated to be high based on various factors, including the caseload of a similar agency in Australia – the eSafety Commissioner – adjusted for Singapore's population, said Ms Rahayu. The internet usage practices of Singaporeans, such as the time spent online, were also considered.
“Depending on the volume of the cases, we will calibrate and reallocate resources as necessary to resource and size the OSC adequately,” she said.
Mrs Teo said the OSC will need "clear guidelines, adequate oversight and accountability mechanisms", so that all parties – victims, alleged perpetrators, online platforms and administrators – know that its assessments are based on objective criteria.
“It should not be seen to be taking the side of one party over another. This is important whether or not political personalities are involved,” she said.
AVOID RETRAUMATISING VICTIMS
MPs stressed the importance of not retraumatising victims and for the OSC to provide trauma-informed care, including psychological support.
Ms Cassandra Lee (PAP-West Coast-Jurong West) said victims' identities should be automatically redacted during proceedings, as opposed to requiring a court order. She said this would reduce the burden on victims and mirror existing protections under the Children and Young Persons Act and Women's Charter.
Mr Tong replied that automatic redaction may not be appropriate in civil suits where parties must know who is suing them.
Ms Rahayu also said that legislative safeguards are in place and unauthorised disclosures are offences under the law.
Several PAP MPs spoke against the WP's proposal of allowing further layers of appeal, arguing that it would prolong the distress of victims.
"We must avoid approaches that prolong their trauma by allowing perpetrators or well-resourced platforms or providers or any other party, to hide behind technical defences, escalate legal costs and drag victims through a drawn-out process that ultimately denies them the swift justice and protection they deserve," said Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang).
PROTECTING VULNERABLE GROUPS
Some MPs raised concerns about the financial accessibility of civil proceedings.
Mr David Hoe (PAP-Jurong East-Bukit Batok) asked whether the government would provide support measures for victims who might not have adequate financial resources, and suggested that the OSC communicate the availability of resources from the outset.
“Justice should never be determined by income. This upfront assurance will reduce the barriers to entry, to report and deter actions of perpetrators,” he said.
Ms He raised a similar point that many victims may be young people who “already feel powerless”.
“So how do we tackle concerns that a fragmented system of relief may emerge, that those who are resourced can fight and those without must simply tolerate and try to move on?” she asked, raising the question of whether legal processes will be simplified for such victims.
Mr Tong said that in cases where people are not “well-resourced” to pursue a claim, the ministry will work on providing assistance through pro bono schemes or legal clinics, for example.
“That's precisely why we've also created the OSC framework that is simple, really cost-efficient and fast,” he said.
Mr Ng Shi Xuan (PAP-Sembawang) said he hoped the OSC would develop tiered response protocols that give priority to victims under 18.
“If we can respond quickly to a child being targeted online, we can often prevent lasting damage. Online safety should be seen as part of raising happy and healthy children, not separate from it,” he said.
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh called on the ministry to share the government’s scope and outreach plans, with a focus on juveniles and young adults.
Ms Rahayu agreed on the importance of public education. Legislation is not a “silver bullet”, she said, adding that the government will improve public education and outreach to make online safety resources more accessible and practical.