84% of Singapore residents encountered harmful online content in past year: MDDI surveys

CATFISHING MOST COMMON HARMFUL ONLINE BEHAVIOUR

According to the findings, about one in three respondents experienced harmful online behaviour.

Catfishing was the most common type of harmful online behaviour that respondents encountered, with most coming across it on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Catfishing is when someone creates a fake online identity to deceive others into a romantic relationship.

Seventy-one per cent of respondents said they had experienced catfishing, while 27 per cent reported experiencing unwanted sexual messages.

Online harassment was the third most common type of harmful online behaviour reported, with 16 per cent of respondents stating that they had experienced it.

Other common types of harmful behaviour included identity theft, offensive remarks and unwanted violent messages.

Most respondents who encountered harmful online behaviour blocked the user, and about 46 per cent of the participants reported the content or user to the platform.

However, when it came to harmful online content, participants tended not to report the content or the user to the platform.

More than four in five respondents skipped or closed the content, and 23 per cent of participants took no action.

“Such inaction could be because past experiences with reporting did not lead to timely actions,” said the ministry.

A report by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) last year noted that designated social media services should improve the effectiveness and timeliness of their responses to user reports.

According to the report, most of them took an average of five days or more to act on user reports of harmful content that violated their community guidelines, which was "considerably longer" than what was stated in their annual reports.