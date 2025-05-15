Over 1,000 e-vaporisers and related components found in car after fatal Punggol accident

SINGAPORE: More than 1,000 e-vaporisers and related components were found in a car that was involved in a fatal accident, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (May 15).

The accident, involving a car and a public bus, happened on Tuesday at about 2.50pm along Punggol Road towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The 30-year-old car driver was sent conscious to hospital, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said. His 28-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital, but she subsequently died.

Police said they later found e-vaporiser pods in the car, adding that they would refer e-vaporiser-related offences to HSA.

Responding to CNA queries, HSA said that more than 1,000 e-vaporisers and related components were discovered.

"The driver is assisting the Health Sciences Authority in investigations related to e-vaporiser offences," it added.

In pictures posted by Shin Min Daily News, the car had rear-ended the bus near the junction of Punggol Road and Sengkang East Way.

The car appeared badly damaged, with its hood crumpled and its windshield smashed. The bus was also damaged in its left rear section.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HSA said it is an offence under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

Any person convicted of an offence may be fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,700), jailed for up to six months, or both for the first offence. A second or subsequent offence could see a fine of up to S$20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.