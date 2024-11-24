PAP elects top decision-making body, Chee Hong Tat joins CEC for first time

SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party elected its 38th central executive committee (CEC) at a biennial conference on Sunday (Nov 24), with Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat joining the party’s top decision-making body for the first time after being co-opted.

The vote takes place every two years. The leadership elected this round will lead the PAP into the next general election, which must be held by November next year.

In no particular order, the CEC comprises:

1) Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

2) Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong

3) Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat

4) Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing

5) Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli

6) Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu

7) Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam

8) Minister for National Development Desmond Lee

9) Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong

10) Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah

11) Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung

12) Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan