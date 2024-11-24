PAP must adapt to evolving societal needs, while Singapore navigates 'far more dangerous world': Lawrence Wong
Singapore will find it more difficult to make a living and keep itself safe with more global conflict and instability expected in the next decade, says the prime minister.
SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party must adapt to the evolving needs of Singapore society, against the backdrop of the country navigating a “far more dangerous” global situation, said the ruling party's deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 24).
Speaking at the PAP's biennial conference, he said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the party's next challenge lies in renewing the social compact, refreshing the Singapore dream and assuring Singaporeans that "tomorrow will be better than today".
The PAP has always stood for a fair and just society for all, and the belief that every Singaporean deserves a fair shot in life, added Mr Wong, who is also prime minister and finance minister.
Every Singaporean should be “duly rewarded” for their efforts, enjoy equal opportunities to succeed and be able to realise their fullest potential.
Mr Wong said Singapore’s “clean and honest” system works because of the strong tripartite partnership between the unions, employers and the government, underpinned by symbiotic ties between the PAP and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), he said.
These core values and fundamentals “will never change”, but the PAP has to adapt to new circumstances and the evolving needs of society.
“That’s why we embarked on Forward Singapore - to review our policies, to reset our attitudes and mindsets, so that we can continue to give every Singaporean, regardless of background, a stake in our nation’s progress."
Apart from the domestic landscape, Mr Wong also addressed global challenges, referencing the major wars raging in Europe and the Middle East as well as relations between the United States and China being in a “more challenging place”.
There are many moving geopolitical pieces where things can easily go wrong, he said.
While countries everywhere have benefited from an American-led global order for decades, the situation is changing as America “no longer wishes to be the world’s policeman”, said Mr Wong.
He said China and India are also rising powers, but focused on domestic issues and not yet able to take on larger global responsibilities.
“So the world is in flux. The established norms are fading, but a new order is not yet in place,” he added.
With this leadership vacuum, Singapore can expect more conflict and instability in the world, as state and non-state actors are emboldened to test boundaries often with little or no consequences, said Mr Wong.
Ideally, major powers should come together to coordinate their positions and work together to stop conflict, as well as tackle changes like climate change and nuclear proliferation, said the prime minister.
But there is deep suspicion and mistrust between America and China, with each country regarding the other as a strategic threat, he added.
Both countries are taking steps to strengthen their positions, so it will get harder to find common ground, said Mr Wong.
“These are the realities of the world we live in today and the dynamics will be with us for some time; we’re not talking about one or two years and then things will improve, I think we will have to grapple with this perhaps for the next decade or beyond,” he said, adding that Singapore will find it more difficult to make a living and keep itself safe.
Singaporeans will have different views on global developments, but must consider the larger national interest and take a united position, said the prime minister.
“It is already tough to be a small country for our voice to be heard. It will be even tougher if our voice is diffused and incoherent.”
By speaking with one voice on the world stage, Singapore will be valued as a safe, secure, stable and reliable nation in an uncertain world, he added.