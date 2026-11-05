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PAP co-opts four more members into top decision-making body, unveils office holders
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Singapore

PAP co-opts four more members into top decision-making body, unveils office holders

The four co-opted members are Jeffrey Siow, Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann and Chan Hui Yuh.

PAP co-opts four more members into top decision-making body, unveils office holders

Party chairman Desmond Lee and the People’s Action Party central executive committee applaud an activist’s speech at the party's convention on Nov 9, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

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05 Nov 2026 06:15PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2026 06:19PM)
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SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) has co-opted four more members into its top decision-making body, bringing the number of co-opted members to six following its internal party election in October. 

The four are Chan Hui Yuh, Jeffrey Siow, Ng Chee Meng and Sim Ann, the party announced on Thursday (Nov 5).

They join Tan See Leng and Zaqy Mohamad, who were co-opted to the 39th Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Oct 25.

At the PAP's biennial conference on Oct 25, more than 2,000 party cadres voted to elect 12 members from a slate of 19 candidates. 

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Mr Siow and Ms Sim were among those who did not secure a seat in the election, while Dr Tan and Mr Zaqy were subsequently co-opted as the 13th and 14th members after receiving the next highest number of votes.


 

The full list of members on the 39th PAP Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The CEC also elected its office holders, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as secretary-general, Desmond Lee as chairman and Masagos Zulkifli as vice-chairman.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing is assistant secretary-general, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung is treasurer and National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat is assistant treasurer. 

The CEC also made the following appointments:

Related:

Source: CNA/dc

Related Topics

PAP central executive committee politics
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