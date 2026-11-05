PAP co-opts four more members into top decision-making body, unveils office holders

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) has co-opted four more members into its top decision-making body, bringing the number of co-opted members to six following its internal party election in October.

The four are Chan Hui Yuh, Jeffrey Siow, Ng Chee Meng and Sim Ann, the party announced on Thursday (Nov 5).

They join Tan See Leng and Zaqy Mohamad, who were co-opted to the 39th Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Oct 25.

At the PAP's biennial conference on Oct 25, more than 2,000 party cadres voted to elect 12 members from a slate of 19 candidates.

Mr Siow and Ms Sim were among those who did not secure a seat in the election, while Dr Tan and Mr Zaqy were subsequently co-opted as the 13th and 14th members after receiving the next highest number of votes.



