PAP votes in top decision-making body, Jeffrey Siow and Jasmin Lau nominated but not voted in

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) has elected its next central executive committee (CEC), as cadres voted in a renewed leadership slate at the party’s conference on Sunday (Oct 25).

First-term Members of Parliament Jeffrey Siow and Jasmin Lau made the nomination list for the party’s top decision-making body, but were not voted in.

Sunday’s ballot was the first for secretary-general Lawrence Wong since he led the party through his first General Election as prime minister last year. The PAP conference takes place every two years.

In no particular order, the PAP’s 39th CEC comprises:

1) Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong

2) Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong

3) Minister for Education Desmond Lee

4) Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing

5) Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli

6) Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam

7) Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu

8) Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat

9) Minister for Law Edwin Tong

10) Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah

11) Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung

12) Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan

These 12 members were elected from a secret ballot of 19 candidates earlier in the morning.

Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng and Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad were then co-opted into the CEC with the 13th and 14th highest number of votes among party cadres. The PAP’s constitution allows for up to six members to be co-opted.

Party insiders told CNA that the other five candidates on the ballot were: Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau, Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Second Minister for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

First-term minister David Neo was not on the list of nominees.

CNA understands that Mr Wong, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Desmond Lee, Mr Chan, Mr Masagos, Mr Shanmugam and Ms Fu were identified as the core leaders of this team.

Other co-opted members, as well as specific appointments within the committee – such as chairman, secretary-general, treasurer and organising secretaries – will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The timing for this has varied in the past. It took 10 days in 2024, 20 days in 2022, and 11 days in 2020.