Singapore parents increasingly value holistic development, but academic concerns persist: IPS study

SINGAPORE: More parents in Singapore are embracing a holistic approach to their children's education, but academic signals remain important, with families spending more on tuition, a new study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has found.

Besides valuing happy learning environments and social-emotional development in schools, they also rely on markers of academic school standing, such as cut-off points and branding.

Published on Friday (Sep 25), the study examined parents' attitudes towards their children's education across four broad areas: the education system, schooling choices, educational stress and tuition or enrichment, as well as education policies.

Conducted by IPS Social Lab researchers Dr Mathew Mathews, Dr Melvin Tay and Dr Teo Kay Key, the study surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,500 Singaporean and permanent resident parents with children attending local primary schools.

Fieldwork was done from May to August 2026. The survey, which took about 30 minutes to complete in a single sitting, was done either online or in person with a surveyor during a household visit.

The report compared selected findings with an IPS survey conducted in 2016. The two surveys are independent cross-sectional surveys of parents, rather than following the same parents over time.

The latest survey found that parents' broad confidence in Singapore’s education system has remained high, and views of the system as highly competitive have remained broadly stable.

At the same time, 68.7 per cent of parents in 2026 agreed that the education system caused unnecessary stress to children, down from 76.3 per cent in 2016.