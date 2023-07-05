Parliament votes against Progress Singapore Party's motion to abolish GRCs

SINGAPORE: Parliament on Wednesday (Jul 5) voted against a motion tabled by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to abolish the Group Representation Constituency (GRC) system, with many Members of Parliament – including Nominated MPs and those from the Workers’ Party – saying the system should stay as there is still a risk of racially charged politics.

The GRC system was introduced in 1988 to ensure ethnic minority representation in parliament. Parties are required to field at least one non-Chinese candidate in a GRC team during elections.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing told the House in a 40-minute speech that GRCs serve to always ensure that parliament would be representative of Singapore's racial makeup and that politics does not become racially charged.

To support the PSP’s motion would be to go against the country’s founding philosophy of ensuring that the interests of minority communities are met, and to “risk having no or inadequate multiracial representation in the highest legislative body of the land”, added Mr Chan, who is also the Education Minister.

MP Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok) was one of those who rose to speak in a debate that lasted almost four hours. He recounted his personal experience as a candidate in his Single Member Constituency (SMC) in 2016 and 2020.

If the GRC system were abolished, Singapore would face a scenario in which “good people from minority races … may just decide this is too much trouble and not run for elections”, he argued.

He showed fellow MPs a 2020 General Election flyer used in his campaign that had been defaced. The Chinese character for “die” had been scrawled over his chest and hands in the flyer.

Mr Pillai told the House: “I feel it significant for me to share that when I stood for elections in Aljunied GRC in 2015, I certainly did not see similar attempts at racial politicisation. I personally think the reason for this is attributable to the fact that I stood as part of a team in a GRC.

“It would be difficult for any person to exploit matters along racial lines during elections when the political parties in the contest fielded minority candidates in their respective teams,” he added.