Singapore's pasar malams turning to new products, social media to woo customers
While some night market stalls thrive on novelty, others selling traditional goods say rising rents are cutting deep into their profits.
SINGAPORE: The traditional open-air night market, or pasar malam, is getting a fresh twist as vendors introduce novel products such as premium matcha beverages, seafood buckets and even perfume.
More stalls are also turning to social media to promote their goods and draw in younger customers.
But for some shops selling more conventional items such as snacks, trinkets and clothes, rising rental and overheads continue to eat into their profits.
MUCH ADO ABOUT MATCHA
At a night market in Woodlands, one stall stands out among the usual fried snacks and bubble tea. Matcha Kaki offers ceremonial-grade matcha – powdered green tea – fused with flavours such as banana pudding and peanut butter.
"We are a new concept, as matcha is not very common in a pasar malam,” said Ms Jolie Pow, the brand’s co-founder.
“Right now, the matcha trend worldwide is very popular, especially as we are whisking on the spot. People are very curious.”
Her co-founder Sarah Quek added that much of their business is dependent on online marketing and social media.
“The majority of our target audience is youngsters who are more willing to try out matcha drinks. We do a lot of content on Instagram and TikTok to bring in the crowd,” Ms Quek said.
SCENT OF SUCCESS
Another unconventional stall is Fabulous Perfume, which sells designer-inspired fragrances priced between S$13 and S$43.
Manager Firdaus Shaaban said the family-run business, based in Johor Bahru, decided to test the night market format in Woodlands after operating short-term booths at venues like Suntec and Singapore Expo.
Mr Firdaus said he picked Woodlands to cater to his regular customers in Singapore, “so instead of them going (to Johor Bahru), they can come here to collect their perfume”.
Aside from scents, his family has three other stalls at the same night market, selling collectables, toys and women’s accessories. Mr Firdaus shared that their total rent was S$5,000 for the month-long period, and they broke even after about two weeks.
Business has been brisk at the perfume stall, especially on weekends, recording sales 30 per cent to 40 per cent higher than at other events, Mr Firdaus added.
The positive response has prompted him to plan another month-long run in Tampines next month.
OTHER STALLS FEELING THE HEAT
But for some stalls peddling more traditional items, a strategy switch was needed to keep customers happy.
At Alshiya Couture, which has been selling ethnic wear at night markets for nearly a decade, sales manager Nazaranah Begam said customer expectations have changed dramatically.
"Those days we could sell kurtas for S$90. Now customers want S$35 to S$40, half the price."
To adapt, the stall at a pasar malam in Little India has introduced new items such as pure cotton outfits, which are cooler than those with synthetic fabrics. These have been well-received amid Singapore’s warm weather.
Still, rent has gone up by about 20 per cent compared to previous years, said Ms Nazaranah, and this has reduced takings by half.