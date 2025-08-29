Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre to rectify all fire safety issues to secure lease extension beyond 2026: SFA
The lease for the Jurong Fishery Port will also be extended to 2040, said the Singapore Food Agency.
SINGAPORE: The leases of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and Jurong Fishery Port will be extended to 2040, with the former being required to take on rectification works to meet mandatory fire safety requirements by end-2026, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Aug 29).
The rectification works will involve all the shops – about 200 of them – at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, and financial support will be provided.
The current leases of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and Jurong Fishery Port are set to expire in 2026 and 2030 respectively.
The extensions are meant to ensure a continued and resilient food supply chain for Singapore, said SFA, which manages both wholesale hubs.
Both hubs play key roles in Singapore’s agri-food system, said the agency.
Established in 1969, the Jurong Fishery Port is the only seafood wholesale market in Singapore. It features 130 market lots, a 400-metre wharf and supporting facilities such as shops, storage lots, and ice-crusher stalls.
SFA said on Friday the extension to 2040 will allow its tenants within the fishery port to “plan, invest, and upgrade with confidence”.
RECTIFICATION WORKS AT PASIR PANJANG WHOLESALE CENTRE
The Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre first began operations in 1983. Spanning 15.4 hectares across 26 blocks, it is Singapore’s largest wholesale centre for fruits, vegetables, and dried goods.
As part of the requirements for a lease extension, about 200 out of 1,200 units will be required to undertake fire safety compliance works. The 1,200 units include shops, stalls, cold rooms and trading pitches.
These include the installation of sprinkler systems, as well as rectifying past modifications made by the lessees without SFA approval, said the agency.
These rectifications are critical to ensure the safety of tenants, workers and members of the public visiting the wholesale centre, SFA said.
Since 2022, SFA has been working closely with tenants and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to progressively address fire safety requirements.
Thus far, SFA said it has completed the installation of sprinklers in common areas and linear heat detectors in shops, laying the foundation for broader rectification works.
SFA will also complete the addition and alteration rectification exercise progressively between now and end-2026.
This will include the demolishing of non-fire safety compliant assets from units to facilitate the installation of sprinklers as well as securing fire safety approvals for Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre once the entire sprinkler system is properly tested.
SFA said it will bear the cost of installing sprinklers at the ceiling of each shop and demolish existing chillers or assets that do not meet fire safety standards.
In addition, affected tenants will receive waivers for three months’ rent and service and conservancy charges.
Swing spaces, which are temporary vacant spaces for business use, will be allocated to ensure continuity of trade, while co-funding support would be provided to tenants who need to reinstall their chillers.
“To ensure quality and minimise disruption, SFA-appointed contractors are working closely with the (Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre) Association and affected tenants — reviewing unit layouts, polling their operational needs, and sequencing works in consultation with them,” it said.
Tenants who do not wish to continue their leases may opt to exit without reinstatement obligations, it added.
SFA highlighted that “some tenants have also expanded their trading activities into common spaces”, affecting escape routes and obstructing fire safety provisions.
The agency said it will work with the SCDF to ensure that these fire hazards are rectified to provide a safer environment for the tenants and visitors.
Noting that having a continued supply of safe food for Singapore and Singaporeans is a key priority, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad said it is “therefore crucial for these facilities to be upgraded, rejuvenated and future-ready”.
At the same time, it is important to ensure the safety of tenants, customers and other stakeholders operating at these facilities.
“Hence, we must do the necessary rectifications in (Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre) in accordance with mandatory fire safety requirements,” he said in the press release.
“Though there may be some inconveniences during the regularisation works at (Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre), SFA will continue to work closely with stakeholders involved and provide the necessary assistance to ensure business continuity and minimise disruptions.”