Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre to rectify all fire safety issues to secure lease extension beyond 2026: SFA

SINGAPORE: The leases of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and Jurong Fishery Port will be extended to 2040, with the former being required to take on rectification works to meet mandatory fire safety requirements by end-2026, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Aug 29).

The rectification works will involve all the shops – about 200 of them – at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, and financial support will be provided.

The current leases of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and Jurong Fishery Port are set to expire in 2026 and 2030 respectively.

The extensions are meant to ensure a continued and resilient food supply chain for Singapore, said SFA, which manages both wholesale hubs.

Both hubs play key roles in Singapore’s agri-food system, said the agency.

Established in 1969, the Jurong Fishery Port is the only seafood wholesale market in Singapore. It features 130 market lots, a 400-metre wharf and supporting facilities such as shops, storage lots, and ice-crusher stalls.

SFA said on Friday the extension to 2040 will allow its tenants within the fishery port to “plan, invest, and upgrade with confidence”.