Pasir Ris Beach deemed safe for swimming after water quality improves

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Jan 24) lifted its advisory against swimming and other activities such as wakeboarding at Pasir Ris Beach, citing improvements in water quality.

Pasir Ris Beach was graded Fair last year due to more frequent readings of elevated Enterococcus bacteria in its waters, which increased the risk of gastrointestinal infection when the water is ingested.

In its latest grading exercise, the beach was rated Good and is now suitable for all water activities.

“Six out of seven recreational beaches have been graded ‘Good’ in the latest beach grading exercise and are suitable for all water activities,” NEA said in a media release.

“With the latest beach grading results, the advisory discouraging swimming and other primary contact activities at Pasir Ris Beach is lifted.”

The only beach that did not have a Good rating is Sembawang Beach, even though its water quality has improved from last year when its grade was lowered to Fair.

People are therefore still advised against swimming and other primary contact activities at Sembawang Beach.

Primary contact activities refer to activities where a person’s whole body or face and trunk are frequently immersed. They include activities like wakeboarding, windsurfing and water immersion training.

“Non-primary contact water activities, such as sailing, kayaking and canoeing can continue as normal,” NEA said.

The agency noted that Singapore’s recreational beaches are graded based on the World Health Organization’s recreational water quality guidelines.

The next grading exercise will be in July 2025.