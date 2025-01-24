Pasir Ris Beach deemed safe for swimming after water quality improves
The National Environment Agency lowered the beach’s grading from Good to Fair last year due to more frequent readings of elevated Enterococcus bacteria in its waters.
SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Jan 24) lifted its advisory against swimming and other activities such as wakeboarding at Pasir Ris Beach, citing improvements in water quality.
Pasir Ris Beach was graded Fair last year due to more frequent readings of elevated Enterococcus bacteria in its waters, which increased the risk of gastrointestinal infection when the water is ingested.
In its latest grading exercise, the beach was rated Good and is now suitable for all water activities.
“Six out of seven recreational beaches have been graded ‘Good’ in the latest beach grading exercise and are suitable for all water activities,” NEA said in a media release.
“With the latest beach grading results, the advisory discouraging swimming and other primary contact activities at Pasir Ris Beach is lifted.”
The only beach that did not have a Good rating is Sembawang Beach, even though its water quality has improved from last year when its grade was lowered to Fair.
People are therefore still advised against swimming and other primary contact activities at Sembawang Beach.
Primary contact activities refer to activities where a person’s whole body or face and trunk are frequently immersed. They include activities like wakeboarding, windsurfing and water immersion training.
“Non-primary contact water activities, such as sailing, kayaking and canoeing can continue as normal,” NEA said.
The agency noted that Singapore’s recreational beaches are graded based on the World Health Organization’s recreational water quality guidelines.
The next grading exercise will be in July 2025.
SOURCE OF ELEVATED BACTERIA LEVELS
NEA said findings showed that the earlier elevated Enterococcus bacteria levels at Pasir Ris and Sembawang beaches might have originated from multiple sources, such as bin centres, food establishments and construction sites.
Improper hygiene practices, like pouring water containing waste material into drains, at these sources could have impacted water quality in Singapore’s waterways, explained the agency.
“Respective government agencies have been working with stakeholders to ensure proper housekeeping and waste management measures to minimise Enterococcus bacteria in our waterways,” it added.
These measures include ensuring the proper discharge of wastewater and washing water into sewers within the premises.
Agencies have also stepped up inspections at such premises and will take enforcement actions against any errant practices, said NEA.
Beachgoers are encouraged to refer to the Beach Short-term Water Quality Information (BSWI) on the NEA website or the myENV app if they intend to take part in water activities, said the agency.