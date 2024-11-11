Man charged with attempted murder for attack on police with improvised flamethrower at Pasir Ris Park
There was a warrant of arrest against the man at the time for failing to attend court for a previous case.
SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly attacked police officers at Pasir Ris Park with an improvised flamethrower was charged on Saturday (Nov 9) with attempted murder.
Timothy Heng Shengxian, a 42-year-old Singaporean, was accused of attacking an assistant superintendent of police at about 6.30am on Nov 8 at Pasir Ris Park Mangrove Boardwalk.
Police arrived at the scene on Friday after receiving a call about a woman purportedly sitting on a ledge at the top of a tower.
Officers did not see anyone at the tower but when they searched the area, they saw a man who directed the improvised device at them.
According to the police, he ignored multiple warnings and continued to advance towards them.
"As there was imminent threat to the safety of the officers, a 30-year-old police officer fired a shot at the man with his pistol," the Singapore Police Force said in a media release on Friday.
The man was taken conscious to hospital with puncture wounds on his left forearm and abdomen.
Preliminary investigations showed that the man was believed to have called the police to the scene, allegedly to give false information to lure officers with the intent to cause harm to them.
He had a warrant of arrest against him at the time for failing to attend court for a case of causing grievous hurt and intentional harassment.
Heng was handed two charges on Saturday over this case. The charge sheets allege that he voluntarily caused grievous hurt to a man on Sep 8 last year by punching his face at Saizeriya Restaurant at 2 Tampines Central 5.
The victim's nose was fractured as a result. Heng is also accused of intentionally harassing this same man by pointing his middle finger in his direction.
He will return to court on Nov 29.
If found guilty of attempted murder, he could either be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years, fined and caned.
If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.
For intentional harassment, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,760), or both.