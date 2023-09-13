More than S$45 million donated to develop Singapore’s arts scene last year
SINGAPORE: More than S$45 million was donated to the development of Singapore’s arts scene last year, the highest in three years.
Other forms of giving, such as in-kind donations, tripled to almost S$20 million, while the number of first-time patrons jumped by 45 per cent, said the National Arts Council (NAC).
The local arts community is seeing the most support in its 40-year history, with 404 donors and supporters recognised for their contributions at an awards ceremony on Tuesday (Sep 12).
CONTRIBUTING TOWARDS DEVELOPING LOCAL ART SCENE
This is the most number of recipients the Patron of the Arts awards have seen since they were introduced in 1983.
The awards honour organisations and individuals who have contributed significantly towards the arts.
Speaking at the event at Equarius Hotel, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said the number of recipients speaks to Singaporeans' growing belief in the power of the arts.
“It is indeed a strong testament to how our people are recognising the immense value that the arts and artists bring to our society, not just in the museums and galleries, but really how it resonates with each of us, differently in each of us, but deeply (and) sustainably,” he noted.
“And I think we will all realise that as we move forward as a nation, the arts and culture will be an important driver of that progress.”
At the event, a new award category was introduced to recognise the patrons who have demonstrated a long-term commitment in giving to the arts.
The first Honorary Patron of the Arts award was given to the United Overseas Bank (UOB) and SPH Media.
“We're looking at strong giving, but at the same time, also the diversity in terms of giving as well,” said Mr Sam Lay, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Engagement at the National Arts Council.
“Aside from cash donations, we were also seeing patrons donating in terms of other forms.”
Through the generous contributions by these patrons, Singapore’s arts scene has grown and flourished over the years, he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Tuesday.
Many patrons are supporting the arts "with greater strength" and pushing it forward, Mr Lay said.
“It actually supports the artists and art groups very well, giving them really the leverage to push their artistic pursuits very highly.”
MULTIPLIER EFFECT OF GIVING TO THE ARTS
Dr Cheryl Loh, a first-time recipient of the Distinguished Patron of the Arts award, which is given to individuals who donate at least S$100,000, said arts philanthropy starts small.
Dr Loh supports small arts businesses such as independent art photography space DECK.
Besides monetary donations, she invests her time to understand what they do and engage the people behind the projects.
What drew her and her husband to support DECK, in particular, is their commitment to their art form, she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight.
“I think that the work they do is of a very high quality, and that's very attractive to us.”
Dr Loh said more can be done to further strengthen the arts and culture landscape.
“In a way, when you put money in the arts, you don't see it like you just sort of paid for something, because the arts is a creative industry,” she said of the multiplier effect in giving to the arts.
“You put something in, you get something out of it which is maybe not tangible, which is creativity, which is ideas, which is a space for feelings, thoughts and stories, and I think this is what giving to the arts can do.
“So you can always give more, you can always give all sorts of things. Once you put it there, you give it as a gift, it gives back and it goes on.”