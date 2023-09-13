More than S$45 million donated to develop Singapore’s arts scene last year

CONTRIBUTING TOWARDS DEVELOPING LOCAL ART SCENE

This is the most number of recipients the Patron of the Arts awards have seen since they were introduced in 1983.

The awards honour organisations and individuals who have contributed significantly towards the arts.

Speaking at the event at Equarius Hotel, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said the number of recipients speaks to Singaporeans' growing belief in the power of the arts.

“It is indeed a strong testament to how our people are recognising the immense value that the arts and artists bring to our society, not just in the museums and galleries, but really how it resonates with each of us, differently in each of us, but deeply (and) sustainably,” he noted.

“And I think we will all realise that as we move forward as a nation, the arts and culture will be an important driver of that progress.”