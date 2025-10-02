Singapore Chief Justice tosses out Indonesian fugitive Paulus Tannos' bid for release on bail

SINGAPORE: Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon on Thursday (Oct 2) dismissed a bid by Indonesian fugitive Paulus Tannos to revive his application for bail.

Tannos, 71, failed to convince the court that he is "sick or infirm" within the meaning of the law, which is one of the exceptions that would allow a fugitive to receive bail.

By default, suspects arrested under the Extradition Act are not granted bail.

According to documents shown in court, Tannos suffers from ischemic heart disease and diabetes.

A permanent resident, Tannos has been remanded in Changi Prison since January, when he was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

He is the subject of an extradition request by Indonesia, where he is wanted on suspicion of corruption linked to the government's electronic ID card project.

The alleged graft is said to have caused losses of about 2.3 trillion rupiah (US$140 million) to the Indonesian state.

Tannos' is the first case under the extradition treaty between Singapore and Indonesia, which came into force in 2024.

He has repeatedly declined to be surrendered to Indonesia, and his extradition hearing started at the State Courts in June.