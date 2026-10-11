PCF Sparkletots to double spending on staff development to S$20 million over 3 years

SINGAPORE: PCF Sparkletots, the country’s largest preschool operator, will double its spending on staff development to S$20 million (US$15.6 million) over the next three years.

It will also introduce an enhanced centralised model to reduce teachers’ administrative workload and give them a checklist for supporting children with diverse learning needs.

These were among five initiatives announced on Sunday (Oct 11) at a family day event at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, held to mark the 40th anniversary of the PAP Community Foundation.

The foundation runs about 350 Sparkletots preschools serving more than 40,000 children daily.

SUPPORTING TEACHERS

The S$20 million investment is double the amount spent over the previous three years and will support about 8,000 educators and 500 preschool leaders, PCF said in a press release.

It will fund three roadmaps covering professional development, leadership development and digital literacy. These aim to give staff greater clarity on their roles and career pathways, strengthen leadership skills and help them use technology meaningfully and responsibly.

The roadmaps will support courses, workshops and conferences, as well as workplace-based learning such as coaching and project-based learning, said Dr Honey Ng, director of inclusive education at PCF Sparkletots.

PCF said it will also improve mental support for staff through counselling, peer networks, supportive leadership and a "psychologically safe workplace culture".