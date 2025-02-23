People’s Power Party withdraws from four-party opposition alliance

SINGAPORE: The People’s Power Party (PPP) has withdrawn from the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), a four-party alliance with the Peoples Voice (PV), the Reform Party (RP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng announced on Saturday (Feb 22).

Mr Goh said in a Facebook post that the decision was due to “irreconcilable strategic differences” ahead of the upcoming General Election.

“This is to ensure that PAR could continue to function as an effective political force in the upcoming GE without unnecessary disruptions that might arise from our fundamental strategic differences,” he added.

Formed in 2023, the PAR alliance is a formally registered partnership. PV secretary-general Lim Tean is the secretary-general of the alliance.

“It has been a long drawn journey towards the formation of PAR and we deeply treasure our partnership,” Mr Goh said. “However, we have come to a disheartening crossroads that we have to make a tough decision to withdraw from PAR.”

On PPP's decision to leave the alliance, Mr Lim said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning that the party had insisted on contesting Tampines GRC, to which PV, RP and DPP were not agreeable as it could "potentially lead to a four-corner fight".

"We also could not agree to PPP’s position on the COVID vaccine," he added.

In May last year, the opposition party called for a suspension of COVID-19 vaccination, citing "studies and analyses by prominent medical experts". The "egregious and false claims" were rejected by the Ministry of Health.

Mr Lim also stressed that PAR is a "true coalition" of parties with a common manifesto ahead of the General Election, and not merely a "loose gathering".

"In the circumstances, we have agreed to part ways amicably with PPP, who are leaving the alliance," he said. "We wish PPP all the best for GE2025."

Mr Lim was given six weeks’ jail and a S$1,000 (US$745) fine on Feb 17 for practising law when he did not have a valid certificate in 2021.

In 2015, Mr Goh formed the PPP and contested in Chua Chu Kang GRC, followed by MacPherson SMC in 2020.

Before the PPP was set up, Mr Goh contested in Tampines GRC under the National Solidarity Party in 2011, and in Aljunied GRC with the Worker’s Party in 2006.