Singapore authorities warn of privacy, security risks from personal AI agents

SINGAPORE: Consumers using personal artificial intelligence agents should be cautious when giving them access to apps and online accounts as scammers could manipulate the technology into transferring money or revealing sensitive information.

"AI agents can save you time, but they also bring new privacy and security risks," said the Cyber Security Agency (CSA), GovTech and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint advisory issued on Friday (Nov 6).

Unlike AI chatbots, personal AI agents can take actions on users' behalf to help with everyday tasks.

For instance, they can connect to apps and online accounts, browse websites, manage emails and make bookings. They can also store users' preferences and information they have shared.

Examples of AI agents include Dots, Hermes, Muse, Grok Bot and OpenClaw.

"Depending on the access you give them, AI agents may read and reveal sensitive personal information, make mistakes, or take actions that you did not intend," said the authorities.

Some AI agents can continue working in the background even when they are not actively being used, while others could be tricked by malicious actors, websites or messages into taking harmful actions.

"AI agents can be very useful, but you cannot treat them like human assistants and give them the same broad access to your information and implicit trust," said the authorities.

Instead, users should limit the permissions they grant, retain control over important actions and understand how to revoke access.

The authorities also warned that consumers remain responsible for how they use AI agents and may be held liable for actions taken on their behalf, depending on the circumstances and applicable laws.

In their advisory, CSA, GovTech and IMDA outlined five steps to help consumers use personal AI agents safely.

These include limiting what the personal AI agent can access, retaining control of important actions and knowing how personal information is used and stored.