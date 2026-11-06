Singapore authorities warn of privacy, security risks from personal AI agents
"AI agents can be very useful, but you cannot treat them like human assistants and give them the same broad access to your information and implicit trust," said the authorities.
SINGAPORE: Consumers using personal artificial intelligence (AI) agents have been warned to be cautious about granting them access to online accounts, as scammers could manipulate the technology into transferring money or revealing sensitive information.
Unlike conventional AI chatbots, personal AI agents can carry out tasks on behalf of users, including managing emails, making bookings and accessing websites and online accounts.
However, these capabilities also expose users to privacy and security risks, according to an advisory issued on Friday (Nov 6) by the Cyber Security Agency (CSA), GovTech and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).
Examples of AI agents include Dots, Hermes, Muse, Grok Bot and OpenClaw.
"Depending on the access you give them, AI agents may read and reveal sensitive personal information, make mistakes, or take actions that you did not intend," the authorities said.
Some agents can continue operating in the background even when users are not actively using them. They could also be tricked by malicious actors, websites or messages into carrying out harmful actions.
"AI agents can be very useful, but you cannot treat them like human assistants and give them the same broad access to your information and implicit trust," the authorities warned.
Instead, users should limit the permissions they grant, retain control over important actions and understand how to revoke access.
The authorities also cautioned that users remain responsible for how they use AI agents, including actions taken on their behalf, and may be held liable depending on the circumstances and applicable laws.
LIMIT ACCESS TO SENSITIVE ACCOUNTS
Personal AI agents may request access to users' emails, calendars, contacts, messages, files and other online accounts.
Once connected, they may be able to retrieve, process and share information from these services, including personal information belonging to others, the authorities warned.
Users should therefore connect only the apps and accounts necessary for an agent to perform its tasks, and restrict the information it can access where possible.
They should also avoid granting agents access to sensitive accounts, such as those used for banking, government or healthcare services, and refrain from sharing credit card details.
The authorities advised users not to disclose usernames, passwords, passcodes, one-time passwords (OTPs) or other authentication credentials to AI agents.
For services that use Singpass, consumers should opt for passkey authentication by default, complete the authentication process themselves and avoid approving unexpected requests.
They should also choose authentication methods that require human action when using other digital services.
RETAIN CONTROL OVER IMPORTANT ACTIONS
Some AI agents may be able to send messages, make purchases or perform other actions on users' behalf, depending on the permissions granted to them.
The authorities advised consumers to start with limited or read-only permissions where possible, and require agents to seek approval before carrying out actions that could have significant consequences.
These include sending messages, deleting or sharing files, and posting public content.
Users should also opt for one-time approvals rather than allowing agents to carry out similar actions without repeatedly seeking permission.
Extra caution should be exercised when using AI agents for high-risk transactions, with users checking the details before approving any action.
The authorities also advised consumers to manage permissions through app settings rather than relying solely on instructions given to AI agents through chat, as such instructions may not always be followed consistently.
Users should regularly review and revoke unnecessary permissions, and monitor their agents' activities to ensure they are working as intended.
CHECK HOW PERSONAL INFORMATION IS USED
Consumers were also urged to understand how AI agent providers collect, store and use their personal information.
"Information you share with an AI agent, including information from connected accounts, may be processed and stored by the agent provider and other companies it works with," the authorities said.
Users should find out what data is collected, who it is shared with and how long it is retained.
They should also check whether their information, including chat histories and data from connected accounts, is being used to train AI models or personalise advertisements, and adjust their settings accordingly.
Many personal AI agents have persistent memory and can create profiles of users and their contacts based on past interactions and files.
The authorities advised consumers to regularly review this information and delete anything inaccurate or that they do not want stored or used.
BEWARE OF SCAMMERS TARGETING AI AGENTS
The authorities also warned that scammers could target AI agents directly, rather than attempting to deceive users themselves.
For example, malicious instructions hidden in websites, emails, calendar invitations, messages, documents or images could trick an agent into carrying out actions that its user did not authorise.
These could include making purchases, transferring money or revealing personal information.
As some AI agents can operate in the background, users may not immediately realise that something has gone wrong.
Consumers were advised to monitor their agents when they browse websites, ensure they are not logged in to important accounts and stop them if they attempt to access unintended websites or carry out unauthorised actions.
They should also use strong authentication methods, download AI agents only from official sources and avoid untrusted third-party add-ons.
WHAT TO DO IF AN AI AGENT IS COMPROMISED
Consumers who suspect that their AI agent has been compromised should immediately stop its activities and disconnect affected accounts.
They should also review their agent's activity history for suspicious actions, such as unauthorised payments, changes to account settings, unfamiliar devices or new payees.
Affected users should change their passwords, revoke unnecessary permissions and notify anyone who may have been affected.
Those who suspect that money is at risk should activate their banking app's kill switch or lock their cards, and contact their bank through its official hotline.
Consumers who are unsure whether they have encountered a scam can call the 24-hour ScamShield Helpline at 1799 or use the ScamShield app.
Those who have lost money or suspect that a crime has been committed should make a police report.
The authorities also reminded consumers to consider how their use of AI agents could affect others, as the technology may have access to personal information belonging to their contacts.
Users should avoid sharing other people's sensitive information unnecessarily and indicate when external communications have been sent by an AI agent.