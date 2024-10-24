Shared responsibility framework for phishing scams to be implemented on Dec 16

SINGAPORE: A framework that prescribes how losses arising from phishing scams will be shared among financial institutions, telecommunication companies and consumers is set to kick in on Dec 16.

Making the announcement on Thursday (Oct 24), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) also introduced an additional requirement for financial institutions to perform real-time fraud surveillance to “detect if a customer’s account is being rapidly drained of a material sum” due to a phishing scam.

Last October, the authorities put out a long-awaited consultation paper which proposed that financial institutions and telcos that were negligent bear the responsibility of phishing scam losses ahead of victims.

The paper set out a list of “discrete and well-defined duties” for these companies, making them liable to pay if they have fallen short of their responsibilities. These include failure by banks to send outgoing transaction alerts to consumers and telcos failing to implement a scam filter for SMSes.

As a start, the framework proposed focusing on phishing scams which account “for a sizeable proportion of unauthorised transactions” in Singapore.

The consultation exercise ended last December, with the authorities receiving 72 responses from businesses and the public.

“Overall, respondents welcomed the (shared responsibility framework) and supported the efforts to better protect consumers,” MAS and IMDA said.