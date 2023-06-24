Supporters of LGBTQ community gather at first Pink Dot event after 377A repeal

SINGAPORE: At the first Pink Dot event after Singapore repealed Section 377A - a colonial-era law that criminalised gay sex - the mood was one of celebration, said participants and the organiser.

Thousands turned up at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (Jun 24) to support the LGBTQ community. Like in previous years, many came with picnic mats, food and their pets.

A participant who was attending Pink Dot for the second time said that while the event appeared the same, she felt very different this time.

"Last year when I was here, I felt very stressed out ... I think because we were fighting for the repeal," said the 18-year-old who identifies as gender fluid and only wanted to be known as Gwen. "(This year), the atmosphere is a lot calmer, peaceful."

Pink Dot, which started in 2009, had in the past advocated for the repeal of Section 377A.

Parliament passed legislation last November to repeal the law. At the same time, the House passed amendments to the Singapore Constitution to protect the definition of marriage against legal challenge, making it clear that same-sex marriage was not on the cards after the repeal.

This came after hours of debate over two days, during which Members of Parliament supported repealing 377A but also raised concerns about protecting traditional family structures and values.