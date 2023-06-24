Supporters of LGBTQ community gather at first Pink Dot event after 377A repeal

SINGAPORE: At the first Pink Dot event after Singapore repealed Section 377A - a colonial-era law that criminalised gay sex - the mood was one of celebration, said participants and the organiser.
Thousands turned up at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (Jun 24) to support the LGBTQ community. Like in previous years, many came with picnic mats, food and their pets.
A participant who was attending Pink Dot for the second time said that while the event appeared the same, she felt very different this time.
"Last year when I was here, I felt very stressed out ... I think because we were fighting for the repeal," said the 18-year-old who identifies as gender fluid and only wanted to be known as Gwen. "(This year), the atmosphere is a lot calmer, peaceful."
Pink Dot, which started in 2009, had in the past advocated for the repeal of Section 377A.
Parliament passed legislation last November to repeal the law. At the same time, the House passed amendments to the Singapore Constitution to protect the definition of marriage against legal challenge, making it clear that same-sex marriage was not on the cards after the repeal.
This came after hours of debate over two days, during which Members of Parliament supported repealing 377A but also raised concerns about protecting traditional family structures and values.
"MOOD OF CELEBRATION"
Pink Dot spokesperson Clement Tan told reporters on Saturday that the repeal of 377A was "an immense relief".
"This is the first Pink Dot after repeal and for a lot of the people here, the mood of celebration and joyousness is palpable," he said.
Mr Tan added that organisers have noticed an "opening up" of national conversations about issues that are "long overdue", and there are new initiatives sprouting up such as Proud Parents, a support group for parents of LGBTQ children to share resources.
But he noted that the community has a "much longer road" ahead of them, pointing out that there were many campaigns calling for the protection of the family as an institution, and that constitutional amendments alongside the repeal have "locked" any challenges to the definition of marriage.
"We recognise that post-repeal, people need a moment to breathe, and more importantly, we feel that change can only happen after conversations," he said.
"So we don't have anything specific at the moment, I'm just interested to see how society evolves over time."
Post-377A, this year's Pink Dot seeks to celebrate the families of LGBTQ people and affirm that they, too, deserve a place in Singapore, organisers said.
Following a concert and speeches by LGBTQ advocates, the event culminated in the formation of the pink dot, a signature of the annual event.
Participants held up lights to form the word "family" in rainbow colours at around 8.40pm.
MORE POLITICIANS AT PINK DOT
Five Members of Parliament from various political parties and one Nominated MP were seen at Saturday's event.
Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, was there with paralympic athletes Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh. Mr Chua, who had just returned to Singapore on Saturday morning after the Special Olympics in Berlin, said he was there in his personal capacity to support his friends.
Responding to reporters' questions, the People's Action Party (PAP) MP said: "We really want to represent the broad swathe of what Singapore society represents, I think that's part of the process of engagement."
Ms Goh, who is a regular at Pink Dot, told CNA that although 377A has been repealed, she wants to "keep the support going".
"I think that even though the repeal has happened ... there is more beyond the Bill. There's so much more work to be done," she said.
Another PAP MP who arrived separately, Mr Derrick Goh, also said he was attending Pink Dot to support his friends.
Two Workers' Party MPs, Mr Louis Chua and Ms Hu Ting Ru, were at the event in their capacity as parliamentarians.
Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, who was representing the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), said that she and a few PSP members were there to better understand the difference the 377A repeal has made to the community and what other challenges remain post-repeal.
"I would like to hear from organisations, from activists who are dealing with this on a regular basis, to get a better understanding first," said Ms Poa, who reiterated that PSP's position on the issue that the definition of marriage should be decided by a referendum.
When asked if she will be raising such issues in parliament, she said that the party was still "at the information gathering stage".
Not all participants were optimistic about the prospect of more change coming, with one telling CNA that this could be the last Pink Dot she would be attending.
Ms Rachel Ng, 32, who was there with her partner Rosalind Ng and their friends, said discussions around the 377A repeal made it clear it was not likely that same-sex marriage would be possible in Singapore anytime soon.
"My partner and I, we've been looking forward to getting married, possibly in Singapore ... we know that there's not much of a chance for us in Singapore so ... this may even be our last Pink Dot because we are looking to migrate to Australia where it may be a more ... welcoming place for LGBT couples like us," said Ms Ng.