Thousands show up at Hong Lim Park for 18th Pink Dot rally

SINGAPORE: The sweltering heat did not keep thousands of people away from Hong Lim Park for the 18th edition of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rally Pink Dot on Saturday (Jun 27).

Supporters of all ages were decked out in various hues of pink, carrying umbrellas, fans and various flags as they gathered under the blazing afternoon sun with friends and family members.

They milled around the park, visited numerous booths run by community groups and struck up conversations with strangers.

This year’s theme, "Come get personal", aims to encourage participants to hear someone else’s story, meet someone new, and connect with experiences beyond their own.

This is the fourth year of Pink Dot since the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, a decades-old law criminalising gay sex.

Pink Dot spokesperson Andee Tay said this year's event aimed to remind people that behind the issues and discussions surrounding the LGBTQ community are people's lived experiences.

"A lot of Singaporeans probably have never met a queer person, don't understand the realities and the experiences that queer people in Singapore live, and we want to bring that back into the park, we want to create an opportunity for people to come and get personal with the queer community in Singapore," he added.

Mr Tay said Pink Dot's overarching goal remains to advance equality for LGBTQ people in Singapore, and that the movement is also focused on addressing a broader range of issues to improve the everyday lives of queer people.

"I hope people remember that when they think about LGBTQ issues, they remember that we are people. Many of us are Singaporeans. Perhaps we have different experiences from you, but we go through struggles, we go through joy, the same as you," he added.

"And I would encourage everyone to meet a queer person, connect with them, understand their story."