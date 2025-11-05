Singapore's first ambassador to China, SBC visionary Cheng Tong Fatt dies aged 96

SINGAPORE: Dr Cheng Tong Fatt, a pioneer civil servant and diplomat who held key roles across Singapore's public service - including establishing Mediacorp's precursor, the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) - died on Tuesday (Nov 4) at the age of 96.

“We deeply mourn the loss of a loving husband, doting father and grandfather, a trailblazer and a pioneer of Singapore,” said his son, Mr Cheng Jin-Yu, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We will always cherish his many accomplishments and what he has done in service to the nation.”

Dr Cheng leaves behind a son and a daughter. His wife, Dr Peggy Cheng, died in 2020.

Born in 1929, Dr Cheng spent 47 years in the public service, starting in 1957 as a veterinary officer with the Primary Production Department (PPD), the predecessor of the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

As a diplomat, he served as Singapore's envoy to Japan and later as the country's first ambassador to China, before retiring in 2004 as ambassador-at-large with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“Throughout his illustrious career, he had the opportunity to work with many of our founding and post-independence, 2G & 3G leaders”, including the likes of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and Presidents Yusoff Ishak and Benjamin Sheares, said his son, Mr Cheng.

“Together with Perm Secs of his generation (the likes of Mr J Y Pillay, Mr Nathan, Mr Sim Kee Boon, Mr Ngiam Tong Dow, Mr Lee Ek Tieng), they were the trusted lieutenants of their political leaders and as a dedicated Team, they helped lay the foundation for Singapore's transformational development in the 1970s and 1980s."

Dr Cheng was director of the PPD from 1962 to 1970, after which he transferred to the Ministry of National Development (MND) as its permanent secretary in 1971.

He also served as Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) acting chairman and later chairman from 1978 to 1981, as well as chairman and later deputy chairman of the Housing and Development Board from 1976 to 1978.

“During his term with MND, he focused much effort to help implement Singapore’s Greening efforts and develop our pig and fishery industries,” said Mr Cheng.

“I still remember the many weekend visits to the unique-smelling Punggol pig farms when I was a young boy.”

In 1979, Dr Cheng was posted to the then Ministry of Culture as its permanent secretary. There, he saw that Radio and Television Singapore (RTS), which was then a department of the ministry, needed reform.



There was “nothing happening there” and its viewership was “quite small”, he said.



After looking into how he could change things at RTS, he spearheaded its separation from the ministry and conversion into a statutory board called the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, appointing himself as its general manager.



Rather than relying on funding from the government, SBC raised funds through the collection of TV and radio licence fees and advertisements.



Dr Cheng improved the quality of programming from what RTS offered by hiring new skilled employees from overseas, investing in new technology and avoiding rebroadcasts of content.



By the time of his departure, he no longer had to push for improvements at SBC. Its employees pushed themselves forward, he said.



He later served as SBC's deputy chairman from 1980 to 1988.

“Papa will always be remembered for his bold vision and contributions to the establishment of the Chinese Drama Division,” said Mr Cheng.

“I still recall having the privilege of watching the weekly episodes of the popular dramas (Army Series, The Awakening, The Samsui Women) on VHS tapes prior to them being aired on TV.

“I even had the opportunity to visit the studio sets when he made his surprise visits on Saturday nights after dinner,” he added.

ONLY "BECAUSE IT IS CHINA"

Later in his career, Dr Cheng became a diplomat, joining MFA and serving as Singapore’s ambassador to Japan from 1988 to 1991, with a concurrent accreditation as ambassador to South Korea from 1988 to 1990.

Towards the end of his Japan posting, then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong asked Dr Cheng if he would be willing to continue his work with MFA for another three years.

He initially declined.

In an oral interview in 2015, he said that he was only willing to go “because it is China”, and that he would have declined if he had been asked to go anywhere else.

“I knew there was a lot of work to be done in China,” he said.

At the time, Singapore-China relations had only just been established by then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who passed the leadership mantle to Mr Goh Chok Tong in 1990.

Owing to his grasp of the language and culture, Dr Cheng felt he could still contribute to Singapore by going to China.

“Let me complete my three years in Japan first,” he recalled telling Mr Goh at the time.

Upon finishing his term, he took a two-week break in Singapore before flying off to China, where he served as Singapore’s first ambassador from 1991 to 1998.

“As we celebrate 35 years of Singapore-China diplomatic relationships, we are grateful for his contributions and role in nurturing this relationship during its foundational years in the 1990s,” said Dr Cheng’s son.

"SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS"

MFA on Wednesday lauded Dr Cheng’s “significant contributions” to Singapore’s foreign policy.

“During his tenure in Beijing, Dr Cheng worked to foster close relationships between the leaders of Singapore and China, and build mindshare of Singapore’s developmental experience,” said MFA in a statement.

“He played a role in the establishment and development of the Suzhou Industrial Park - the first Government-to-Government project between Singapore and China - which remains a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.”

By nurturing a wide network of contacts with senior Chinese officials and actively promoting talent exchanges with China, Dr Cheng contributed to the development of strong mutual understanding and close people-to-people ties that continue to undergird Singapore-Beijing relations today.

“As Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Korea, Dr Cheng helped lay the foundation of the substantive bilateral partnerships Singapore enjoys with the two countries today,” said MFA.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan extended his deepest condolences to Dr Cheng’s family.

“We are deeply saddened by his departure. He made lasting and crucial contributions to the development of Singapore’s diplomatic relations with China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea,” he said.

“We are grateful to Dr Cheng for dedicating many decades of his life to public service.”

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Albert Chua remembered working with Dr Cheng, who he remembered as a trailblazing diplomat and dedicated public servant whose counsel helped establish the foundation of Singapore’s diplomatic relations with China during a crucial period in both nations' histories.

"Dr Cheng's contributions will continue to inspire future generations of diplomats in their service to Singapore," Mr Chua added.

"MAN OF FEW WORDS"

Mr Cheng said that while his father was a “man of few words and even less emotions”, he had always cared for his family and would make sure that everything was fine for them.

“He has touched the lives of many people and his memory and legacy will continue to live on through the fond memories of his love, achievements and lifelong friendships,” said Mr Cheng.



“Papa, you have done so much for us, it is now time for you to have your much-needed rest”.