Singapore’s 15-year-olds second globally in using digital tools to solve complex problems: PISA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's 15-year-olds ranked second globally in computational problem solving, a new Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) domain that measures how students use computational thinking and digital tools to solve real-world problems.

The new domain was introduced as the focus of PISA 2025's new Learning in the Digital World assessment. Singapore placed second in the world in this area, behind Macau and ahead of Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang in China.

PISA is an international study conducted every three years to assess how well 15-year-olds can apply their knowledge and skills to real-world situations.

The assessment covers reading, mathematics, and science, and evaluates students' ability to analyse, reason, and communicate effectively when solving problems.

It also includes an optional component focusing on 21st century competencies, which in 2025 focused on computational problem solving.