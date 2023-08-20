Going plastic-free for a week in Singapore. Dream or reality?

Rather than buying new things for the kit, I could just use items from home such as reusable cutlery and a water bottle, she suggested.

“You don’t have to go out of your way to buy stuff,” added Ms Lam.

She also stressed the importance of looking at how a zero-waste kit would complement my way of living, rather than purposely carving out opportunities to use the kit.

“A lot of times when people are just getting started, they are very excited to do these things that are associated with being zero waste or going low waste. They prepare their zero-waste kit with their cutlery ... and they want to use it, (so) they purposely create the opportunity to use it,” she said.

“Maybe in your daily life, you don't actually tabao (takeaway) things, you always eat at a coffee shop. In that case, in that case, you don't actually need to prepare your container for example … Adapt to the situation you’re in. A lot of times it is not a one size fits all thing.”

Sustainability advocate Khee Shihui noted that it is human to forget, but what could help is to set yourself up for success.

Ms Khee runs the Instagram account TabaoGirl, which started off as a platform where she would post about her use of reusable containers and cutlery. The account now focuses primarily on the vegetarian lifestyle, but Ms Khee has continued with her habits in pursuing sustainability.

"It's about setting yourself up such that this becomes less of a conscious decision you need to 'take care' of, but you've already set up the process and infrastructure," she said.

"(For example) the takeaway stuff is always in your bag, you have one set in the office. It is less troublesome, so you don't have to worry about it. It is integrated (into your daily life)."

It wasn’t just about being less absent-minded.

There were small behavioral changes I could make which would come at no cost to me, but could drastically reduce my plastic output.

In my case, this would be to cut down on taking away food. As somebody who usually does so two to three times a week, this was a major source of plastic waste, whether it be in the form of takeaway containers, plastic utensils or plastic bags.

While some opt to bring reusable lunchboxes to cut down on their plastic use, I found this inconvenient and decided that rather than buy food to take away, I would eat at the coffee shop or hawker centre whenever possible.

While having a meal alone did take some getting used to at first, this change in behaviour was a major help in cutting my use of plastic in the second week of my experiment.

But I also realised that disposables are still used for dine-in meals at some hawker centres, so it would be useful to bring along my own cutlery.