Platform worker numbers stabilising; MOM to expand focus to higher-skilled gig roles

SINGAPORE: The labour market for platform workers in food delivery and ride-hailing appears to be stabilising, even as more primary platform workers are doing gig work out of personal preference, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday (Sep 29).

Primary platform workers are those who list platform work as their main job in MOM’s national survey on the sector. There were around 67,600 regular platform workers recorded in 2024, out of which around 60,000 consider the work their primary occupation.

The number of primary platform workers who do the job because they prefer to do so rose by an average of 7 per cent a year between 2016 and 2024, from 31,000 to 54,000, according to a media factsheet released by MOM on Monday.

"It's a growth industry, so it's not surprising that the numbers have grown," said MOM permanent secretary Ng Chee Khern.

"But I suspect that it's stabilising somewhat, at least for the current services. There could well be growth in other services in the future, but in terms of food delivery, ride-hailing, I think the market is stabilising."

He also said that MOM is monitoring data on higher-skilled platform roles and "cross-border remote work". Such data helps the ministry plan for any potential policy interventions needed for future platform economy developments.

Mr Ng was speaking to reporters at the first Global Dialogue on Digital Platform Work, co-hosted by MOM and the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Singapore.

The dialogue is meant to lay the groundwork for stronger international measurement standards on platform work, MOM and ILO said in a press release.

This is part of efforts to address data gaps on the platform economy and inform "inclusive, evidence-based and future-ready" policies, they said.

These discussions lead up to the 22nd International Conference of Labour Statisticians in 2028, where measurement standards on the digital platform economy will be presented.