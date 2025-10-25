PM Wong to attend three-day ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit from Sunday (Oct 26) to Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur.

To be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre beside the Petronas Twin Towers, the summit is taking place at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainties, with the bloc’s integration and resiliency set to be on the agenda.

Its theme – Inclusivity and Sustainability – “encapsulates the region’s efforts to build a forward-looking, cohesive, and resilient ASEAN amid geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges”, said a statement from Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

Leaders of the regional bloc will reaffirm their commitment to community building efforts and discuss ways to promote “an open, inclusive, and stable regional architecture”, it added.

Talks will also touch on how to strengthen ASEAN’s economic integration by enhancing trade within the bloc and tap emerging areas in the digital and green economies, the statement said.

At the summit, Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s finance minister, will meet with leaders from key partners including Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Nations and the United States.

The prime minister will also participate in the 5th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, which seeks to reaffirm the trade bloc’s role in strengthening regional trade and economic integration amidst global challenges, according to the statement.

RCEP is the world's largest trade bloc. Its members are the 10 ASEAN countries, as well as China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.