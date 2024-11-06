Logo
Singapore

PM Wong congratulates Donald Trump, says Singapore ready to work with new administration
Singapore

PM Wong congratulates Donald Trump, says Singapore ready to work with new administration

PM Wong congratulates Donald Trump, says Singapore ready to work with new administration

Composite photo shows former US President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photos: AFP)

Lutfil Jumadi
Lutfil Jumadi
06 Nov 2024 07:59PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Nov 6) congratulated Mr Donald Trump on winning the United States presidential election.

Mr Wong hailed the ties between the two countries and expressed confidence that the US would continue to "grow and lead globally".

"Singapore stands ready to work closely with you and your administration to advance our bilateral ties and to further strengthen the US’ partnerships in the Asia Pacific," wrote Mr Wong on Facebook.

Mr Wong also invited Mr Trump to return to Singapore, which he last visited in 2018. That year, Singapore hosted a summit between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Wong noted that this year would be the 20th anniversary of the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the only such agreement the US has with an ASEAN nation.

"Our bilateral trade has almost tripled since its inception, and together with Singapore’s investments into the US, this has supported over 270,000 high-quality jobs in America," said Mr Wong.

"During his first term, we made significant strides in strengthening our relationship, especially in areas like defence, the economy, and trade," he added. 

"I look forward to taking our partnership to even greater heights."

 

Source: CNA/lh(ac)

