PM Wong congratulates Trump on winning US election in phone call with president-elect

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 19) that he had spoken to US president-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his election victory in a phone call.
In a Facebook post, Mr Wong noted that the US-Singapore partnership is "strong and dynamic", and is "built on a deep reservoir of mutual trust and shared interests".
"I look forward to working with the president and his team to deepen our bilateral ties," Mr Wong added.
Mr Wong had previously written a letter to Mr Trump, congratulating him on the "overwhelming mandate" given to him by the American people.
In a social media post on the same day, Mr Wong also said that Singapore was ready to work with him and the new administration "to advance our bilateral ties and to further strengthen the US’ partnerships in the Asia Pacific".
Mr Wong is currently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the G20 Summit.