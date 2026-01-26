PM Wong congratulates Vietnam’s top leader on re-election

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Jan 26) congratulated Vietnam’s To Lam on his successful reappointment as head of the ruling Communist Party.

The party’s central committee unanimously voted to re-elect Mr Lam as its General Secretary for the next five years on Friday, marking the end of a congress held every five years.

In the one-party state, the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam is the nation’s de facto leader.

“Your re-election is testament to the trust and confidence that the Party and people of Vietnam place in your leadership,” said Mr Wong, who sent a congratulatory letter in his capacity as the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Secretary-General.

Mr Wong said that under Mr Lam’s leadership, Vietnam had “accelerated its economic growth, social development, and regional and international integration”.

“I am confident that Vietnam will continue to prosper in this new era under your steady hand.”

Singapore and Vietnam’s ties are “underpinned by our shared vision to build mutually beneficial ties for the prosperity of both our countries and citizens”, Mr Wong added, highlighting cooperation in “economic, political and people-to-people spheres”.

Looking back on Mr Lam’s official visit to Singapore in March 2025, Mr Wong said that the elevation of both nations’ bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has “given us impetus to further grow our engagement”.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with you on both our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues,” Mr Wong said.